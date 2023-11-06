Buyer - Beauty, external & private label, bath and body for & Other Stories
2023-11-06
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
As a Buyer for external and private label you have the responsibility for creating and optimizing the best possible customer offer and assortment for the Beauty assortment with focus on private label bath and body and external brands.
Main responsibilities, but not limited to:
Selecting brands and products according to frameworks and strategies for the category / department
Ensure and develop the assortment so that it drives growth and profitability (constantly follow, react to and see new sales opportunities)
Ensure strong partner relationships with all external partners
The department's customer focus (identify what the customer wants)
Creating strong and relevant offers for campaigns and sales-driving activities
Negotiate supplier agreements, purchase prices, margins and campaigns
Pricing strategy and budgeting
Ensure planograms and assortment efficiency according to decided product life cycle
Ensure optimal product launches for new and current external brands
Develop an action plan when a brand or product does not deliver according to plan
Participates in logistic management to optimize order flow and deliveries
Identify what our customer wants, and always be updated what is happening in the surrounding world for your target customer
Set the goals and strategy as well as work towards the best result for your department/s in line with the section strategy
Responsible for the department timeline in line with the section timeline
Qualifications
We are looking for a self-motivated person with a curious mindset and a genuine passion for growing businesses through outstanding products and offering. A person with a get-it-done attitude and inspiring, straight forward communication. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting and are constantly looking for possibilities to develop the business and find new ways to revenue based on the overall vision & goals.
Experience and skills
Preferably minimum of 3 years' experience from buying
Experience from product development of beauty is required
Preferably have experience from working with external brands
Have strong working method, problem-solving approach and salesmanship
Have a passion for beauty
Analytical skills and get it done attitude, not afraid to take actions and make priorities under high workload, always with the customer in mind
Have a distinct business sense and a skilled negotiator
Have experience from building Beauty assortment and/or brands
Good ability to work goal-focused and driven by seeing results
Like to guide, involve and inspire the team
Have strong communication skills
Experience of and excellent skills in office 365 and especially excel
Excellent skills in English both in writing and orally
Additional Information
This is a temporary position of one year starting as soon as possible and they located at the Head Office in Stockholm. Apply online with your CV in English, but no later than 19th November (We don't consider any applications sent via email due to GDPR). For internal applicants - please initiate a dialogue with your current manager.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
