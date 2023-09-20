Butikssäljare/Medarbetare/Shop assistant
2023-09-20
ApnaBazar is a thriving and fast-growing Indian and Asian grocery store dedicated to providing our customers with the finest selection of authentic and quality products. We take pride in offering an exceptional shopping experience and are committed to bringing the flavors of India and Asian to our local community.
Job Description:
We are seeking a motivated and customer-focused individual to join our team as a Shopkeeper. As a Shopkeeper at Watani AB (Apna Bazar - Store Name), you will play a crucial role in ensuring our store's success by providing excellent service to our valued customers.
Responsibilities:
Greet customers and provide good customer service
Assist customers in finding products and making purchasing decisions
Maintain a clean and organized store environment
Handle transactions and operate the point-of-sale system
Restock shelves and ensure products are properly displayed
Packing online orders
Answer customer inquiries and provide product information
Assist with inventory management and stock replenishment
Collaborate with team members to achieve sales targets and store goals
Follow company policies and procedures to ensure a safe and pleasant shopping experience for customers
Qualifications:
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks
Basic math skills for cash handling and transactions
Availability to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays
Knowledge of grocery products and familiarity with diverse cultural foods
Must be dependable, punctual, and committed to delivering outstanding customer service
Good problem-solving abilities and a positive attitude
Advantage:
Swedish Driving License
Speak atleast one Indian language
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20
E-post: watani@food247.se
Praveen Reddy Anugu watani@food247.se 0760099293
