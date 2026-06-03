Butikschef
GreenBoom Handelsbolag / Chefsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Helsingborg
2026-06-03
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About the Role
We are seeking a highly motivated and strategically minded Butikschef to oversee total operational, financial and marketing responsibility for our grocery store.
Modern retail management requires a leader who goes beyond basic shelf-stocking and cash register operations. To remain competitive, our store needs a professional who can seamlessly merge traditional store operations with advanced corporate communication, digital media localization, and modern social media marketing strategies to effectively engage our community.
Job responsibilities:
Social Media Marketing Strategy: Create, schedule, and execute localized marketing campaigns across digital and social media platforms (such as Facebook and Instagram) to increase customer engagement and drive local foot traffic.
Inventory & Supplier Management:
Oversee complete supply-chain administration, evaluate vendor contracts, negotiate pricing with local wholesalers, and minimize inventory waste.
Regulatory Upkeep: Oversee strict adherence to Swedish health and food safety regulations (Livsmedelsverket guidelines), workplace safety protocols (Arbetsmiljölagen), and local municipal licensing requirements.
Workforce Scheduling:
Manage optimal weekly staff rotations, track employee hours, and control labor costs according to collective agreement standards.
Team Instruction & Development: Recruit, onboard, and mentor floor staff, translating store operational policies into clear, daily actionable tasks for the team.
Job Requirements
Education: Master's Degree in Mass Communication, Corporate Communications, Media Studies, or an equivalent advanced academic discipline.
Administrative Capabilities:
Strong numerical comprehension and a proven ability to manage logistical workflows, budgets, and administrative records systematically.
Technical Marketing Skills: Theoretical and practical familiarity with digital communication tools, content layout, and targeted social media marketing frameworks.
Linguistic & Leadership Mastery: Flawless professional written and verbal communicationj skills in English. Prior real-world experience instructing, Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14
E-post: greenboom.hb@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GreenBoom Handelsbolag Arbetsplats
GreenBoom HB Jobbnummer
9946716