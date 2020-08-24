Butiksansvarig POP-Up-Butik - POP Retail AB - Chefsjobb i Örebro
Butiksansvarig POP-Up-Butik
POP Retail AB / Chefsjobb / Örebro
2020-08-24
Vi söker butiksansvarig för våra koncept
The Halloween Store och The Christmas Store för perioden 15/9-31/12 på Marieberg, Örebro.
Du skall vara självgående och initiativrik och ha vana från butiksarbete.
Du tar hand om personalplanering och schema och den dagliga driften. Vi planerar konceptet och gör inköpen samt ger dig ramarna och full support.
1/11 ställer vi om butiken från The Halloween Store till The Christmas Store.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-02
Adress
POP Retail AB
Marieberg Köpcentrum
70231 ÖREBRO
Jobbnummer
5330240
Sökord
