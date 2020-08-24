Butiksansvarig POP-Up-Butik - POP Retail AB - Chefsjobb i Örebro

POP Retail AB / Chefsjobb / Örebro2020-08-24Vi söker butiksansvarig för våra konceptThe Halloween Store och The Christmas Store för perioden 15/9-31/12 på Marieberg, Örebro.Du skall vara självgående och initiativrik och ha vana från butiksarbete.Du tar hand om personalplanering och schema och den dagliga driften. Vi planerar konceptet och gör inköpen samt ger dig ramarna och full support.1/11 ställer vi om butiken från The Halloween Store till The Christmas Store.2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-02POP Retail ABMarieberg Köpcentrum70231 ÖREBRO5330240