Butiks personal
Lindmaja AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lindmaja AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a customer-focused store salesperson.
Are you a customer-focused, relationship-building who is driven by working with people? Do you also enjoy a role of selling Swedish chocolate?
Then the job as a shop assistant could be what you are looking for! Apply for the job today and become part of our team!
Job duties
This role is both broad and varied. You will mainly answer questions and help customers find their way around the store and stand at the checkout. In addition, you will help keep the store clean and tidy, inform customers about products and be responsible for promotions. Your future colleagues are a close-knit and wonderful group who help and support each other in their daily work.
As a store salesperson, you will also
• open and close the store
• receive deliveries
• design signage
• unpack goods
• inventory goods in the store and in the warehouse
• pay at checkout.
The one we are looking for:
In this role, we attach great importance to your personality and are therefore looking for someone who is unprestigious, pleasant and committed. In order to succeed in the work, it is also required that you are customer-focused in your way of working. If you are also interested in people, you will be a perfect fit for this job.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-25
E-post: abraham.atmaja@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lindmaja AB
(org.nr 559360-8093)
Johan Skyttes Väg 202 (visa karta
)
125 34 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8418302