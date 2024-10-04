Bussiness Controller at BSH Home Appliances Group
2024-10-04
Find out how you can reach your potential at BSH Home Appliances Group: As a leading manufacturer of home appliances and solutions, we encourage commitment and open-mindedness among our employees. With our global brands Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as our local brands, our focus truly is on innovation. And that doesn't just apply to our products and services, but also drives the way in which we cooperate, exchange ideas and organize our teams. Everyone is invited to make their individual contribution to our overall success. Join us now and give your career a home.
We are looking for a Business Controller in our Customer Service unit for Northern Europe to be based in our office in Stockholm Solna, Sweden.
We offer
An interesting and challenging position in our Nordic Customer Service organization. This is a temporary position due to parental leave.
As a Business Controller you will be involved in the tasks below:
• Preparing, executing and steering the month end closure
• Monthly reporting: analyzing and visualizing
• Supporting the yearly financial business planning: costs, turnover, KPI planning, investments, forecasting
• Business analysis, including the identification of improvement potentials by analyzing KPIs and creation of transparency
• Enable business steering and decision making through development of reports and analysis
You offer
• The ideal candidate can demonstrate the following criteria:
• A university degree within Business Administration, Finance or equivalent
• At least 3-5 years work experience in Controlling or Finance & Accounting
• Excellent analytical and process skills
• Good knowledge of SAP
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications, in particular Excel
• Focus on efficiency improvements, results and quality; creation of ideas, solutions and demonstration of entrepreneurial spirit
• Fluent in English
As a person you have high social skills which allow you to build honest and respectful relationships, communicate productively and build trust.
Application
Please send your CV and cover letter in English. Selection is ongoing, so please send your application as soon as possible but no later than 18.10.2024. The position may be employed before the final application date.
For more information please feel free to contact Sarah Homan (Head of Business Services Customer Service Northern Europe), sarah.homan@bshg.com
