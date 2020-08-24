Business-oriented Grants Controller to Plan International Sweden - Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Business-oriented Grants Controller to Plan International Sweden
Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift i Stockholm
Do you want to be a part of making a difference for girls' future? In the role as Grants Controller at Plan International Sweden, you get the opportunity to help us work preventively and effectively with building long-term change for individuals as well as for entire communities.
Job description
We are looking for a Grants Controller to the Finance unit who, in close collaboration with employees in the Program department in Sweden and in Plan International's country and regional offices, will work for financial quality throughout the project cycle. It is a role with many international contact points and you get to take great responsibility while working closely with your colleagues.
The work involves compiling and quality reviewing project budgets for applications to donors and financiers, working with financial follow-up and reporting of projects, and being responsible for project audits being carried out in accordance to donor agreements. Together with colleagues, you will further develop routines for budgeting, financial follow-up and reporting of financial outcomes.
To succeed in this role, you need to have a financial education at university level or equivalent and you have a couple of years of experience in budgeting, financial follow-up and reporting. If you have experience from working with donors, it is an advantage. Project follow-up and project reporting are also experiences you benefit from as well as international experience of your own, and if you have worked in different cultures.
As a person you are accountable and driven. You are structured and precise, and enjoy setting up processes and schedules. You are good at teamwork, and also have a flexibility and understanding of others' work situation. A close collaboration with your colleagues comes natural for you and drives you in your work. You also like to support others and you ask for help when needed.
We want you to have worked with various accounting systems and financial project follow-up systems as well as very good knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite and especially Excel. You have an interest in systems and enjoy working with system-related processes. You speak and write well in English, and if you have good knowledge of Swedish, French and/or Spanish, it is a merit.
The position is a full-time permanent employment, which is equivalent to 37.5 h/week, and located at our nice office in Hammarby Sjöstad. Travel in the service occurs. A valid work permit for Sweden is a requirement.
As an employee at Plan International, you are offered meaningful work where you contribute to strengthening children's rights and equality of girls. Our everyday life is characterized by a friendly and unpretentious atmosphere with a strong sense of belonging and common purpose. Our values Together, Openness, Empowering and Long-term perspective permeate the entire organization. Plan International Sweden is a parent-friendly workplace that promotes a good balance between work and private life.
Application and contact
We look forward to receiving your application by 2020-09-06 latest. Selection is done ongoing. If you want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact Charlotte Bäckstrand, Director of Finance and IT: charlotte.backstrand@plansverige.org. If you have questions about the recruiting process, you are welcome to contact HR Paulina Stjernström at paulina.stjernstrom@plansverige.org or 08 587 755 79.
Union representatives are Kristian Korsgard (Akademikerföreningen) and Nidall Fayez (Unionen). Both can be reached on telephone number 08-587 755 00.
Plan International Sverige startades 1997 och har idag runt 100 medarbetare. Vi är en självständig del av den globala barnrättsorganisationen Plan International med verksamhet i över 70 länder. Plan International är politiskt och religiöst oberoende och allt vårt arbete utgår från FN:s barnkonvention. Vi arbetar för att alla barn ska ha rätt att gå i skolan, få tillgång till hälsovård, bli skyddade mot våld, övergrepp och försummelse samt att få möjlighet att delta i samhället och utveckla sin potential.
Hos oss är långsiktighet och handlingskraft viktigt, genom vårt driv och engagemang ger vi förutsättningar för barn och unga att kunna påverka sin framtid. Vi respekterar alla människor, värdesätter mångfald och utmanar ojämlikhet. Vi kämpar för en rättvis värld som stärker barns rättigheter och flickors lika villkor - vill du hjälpa till?
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift
Jobbnummer
5331592
Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-24
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift i Stockholm
Do you want to be a part of making a difference for girls' future? In the role as Grants Controller at Plan International Sweden, you get the opportunity to help us work preventively and effectively with building long-term change for individuals as well as for entire communities.
Job description
We are looking for a Grants Controller to the Finance unit who, in close collaboration with employees in the Program department in Sweden and in Plan International's country and regional offices, will work for financial quality throughout the project cycle. It is a role with many international contact points and you get to take great responsibility while working closely with your colleagues.
The work involves compiling and quality reviewing project budgets for applications to donors and financiers, working with financial follow-up and reporting of projects, and being responsible for project audits being carried out in accordance to donor agreements. Together with colleagues, you will further develop routines for budgeting, financial follow-up and reporting of financial outcomes.
To succeed in this role, you need to have a financial education at university level or equivalent and you have a couple of years of experience in budgeting, financial follow-up and reporting. If you have experience from working with donors, it is an advantage. Project follow-up and project reporting are also experiences you benefit from as well as international experience of your own, and if you have worked in different cultures.
As a person you are accountable and driven. You are structured and precise, and enjoy setting up processes and schedules. You are good at teamwork, and also have a flexibility and understanding of others' work situation. A close collaboration with your colleagues comes natural for you and drives you in your work. You also like to support others and you ask for help when needed.
We want you to have worked with various accounting systems and financial project follow-up systems as well as very good knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite and especially Excel. You have an interest in systems and enjoy working with system-related processes. You speak and write well in English, and if you have good knowledge of Swedish, French and/or Spanish, it is a merit.
The position is a full-time permanent employment, which is equivalent to 37.5 h/week, and located at our nice office in Hammarby Sjöstad. Travel in the service occurs. A valid work permit for Sweden is a requirement.
As an employee at Plan International, you are offered meaningful work where you contribute to strengthening children's rights and equality of girls. Our everyday life is characterized by a friendly and unpretentious atmosphere with a strong sense of belonging and common purpose. Our values Together, Openness, Empowering and Long-term perspective permeate the entire organization. Plan International Sweden is a parent-friendly workplace that promotes a good balance between work and private life.
Application and contact
We look forward to receiving your application by 2020-09-06 latest. Selection is done ongoing. If you want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact Charlotte Bäckstrand, Director of Finance and IT: charlotte.backstrand@plansverige.org. If you have questions about the recruiting process, you are welcome to contact HR Paulina Stjernström at paulina.stjernstrom@plansverige.org or 08 587 755 79.
Union representatives are Kristian Korsgard (Akademikerföreningen) and Nidall Fayez (Unionen). Both can be reached on telephone number 08-587 755 00.
Plan International Sverige startades 1997 och har idag runt 100 medarbetare. Vi är en självständig del av den globala barnrättsorganisationen Plan International med verksamhet i över 70 länder. Plan International är politiskt och religiöst oberoende och allt vårt arbete utgår från FN:s barnkonvention. Vi arbetar för att alla barn ska ha rätt att gå i skolan, få tillgång till hälsovård, bli skyddade mot våld, övergrepp och försummelse samt att få möjlighet att delta i samhället och utveckla sin potential.
Hos oss är långsiktighet och handlingskraft viktigt, genom vårt driv och engagemang ger vi förutsättningar för barn och unga att kunna påverka sin framtid. Vi respekterar alla människor, värdesätter mångfald och utmanar ojämlikhet. Vi kämpar för en rättvis värld som stärker barns rättigheter och flickors lika villkor - vill du hjälpa till?
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Plan International Sverige Insamlingsstift
Jobbnummer
5331592