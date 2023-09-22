Business Transformation Manager
To drive and support NCC's transformation journey, NCC has the need for Business Transformation resources to ensure that we can adopt new technology and ways of working to match our strategic direction. We need this in order to generate and realize high benefits now and in the future. Our Business Transformation resources are needed to analyze and illustrate the benefits for new ways of working with support of new technology trends. It also requires skills and competence to help the business to change and implement new processes and tools into NCC's core business.
With the intense amount of ongoing change initiatives, Finance and IT's Business transformation function need to strengthen the team working with business transformation and business change management.
Successful candidates would join the Group function Finance and IT which leads NCC's Finance as well as strategy development and major change programs in the business.
Your role and responsibilities
As Business Transformation Manager your will work together with the whole organization to develop and implement new industrial trends and digitalization into NCC's core- and supporting processes. You will mainly work in specific change initiatives supporting both Business areas and Group functions.
Working in collaboration with other functions and roles within both Finance and IT as well as different Business areas and Group functions you will, for specific change initiatives, be:
• responsible for analyzing demands and processes as well as change management
• responsible for building business cases to prove the expected benefits of the proposed changes
• responsible for gathering and coordinating the business requirements in the specific initiatives
• responsible for creating and implementing a business change management strategy and its related plans to minimize resistance and maximize employee adoption and usage.
Your profile
As a person you are driven and committed to secure delivery of value to NCC's business. You have excellent communication skills and like to build sustainable relationships with others. You like challenges and have good planning capability on both short- and long term. Furthermore, you are great at transforming your plans into a value generating delivery for the NCC business. We therefore expect you to:
• be able to work independently and thrive with a great deal of responsibility and self-management
• have a business understanding and experience of financial contexts
• have documented experience within change management and transformation processes
• have a solid understanding of IT and digitalization
• have the ability to create process and system overviews as well as adapting these to both the business and end user needs
• be highly skilled in analysis and problem solving.
We believe that you have an academic degree or similar in Business administration, Civil engineering or Computer and system sciences and have good knowledge of work processes in large companies.
You have relevant experience from working with business transformation, preferably in a leading position. You are fluent in English and one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written. Finally, the position requires you to have experience from working with project steering models (PPS, Props, Prince, Pejl) and that you are experienced in working with Business Change Management, preferably using framework from Prosci.
We are offering
Here at NCC, you are offered a place in an organization with good values, high environmental awareness and a strong desire to succeed. These are contributing reasons why we have many satisfied and proud employees. We are proud to be able to offer our employees great development opportunities in an exciting work environment. We have a good variety of workplaces where you will meet different types of challenges.
Additional information
This position can be located in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-22. For further information on this position, please contact Erik Sahlin, Head of Business Transformation +46 70 526 99 86.
About us
At NCC, you become part of an organization with good values, high environmental awareness, and a strong will to succeed together. Every day, our more than 12,500 employees make decisions that improve people's everyday lives, both today and tomorrow. Here you work in a strong community together with committed and professional colleagues who are driven to learn new things, achieve goals, share experiences, and make a real difference together. We challenge ourselves to drive development and create sustainable solutions that move society forward with new knowledge.
