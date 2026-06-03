Business Transformation Lead
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-03
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will doAt Volvo Financial Services, you will enable and improve end-to-end business processes through automation, digitalization, and data-driven solutions across Finance, Credit, Sales, and Operations. You will analyze and map current workflows, identify opportunities for smarter ways of working, and turn business needs into scalable, compliant automation and reporting solutions. Working as a bridge between business and IT, you will support the design, implementation, and maintenance of solutions that improve efficiency, quality, transparency, and control, while taking ownership of outcomes and guiding stakeholders through change in a structured and collaborative way.
Your future teamYou will join a cross-functional environment where Finance and business stakeholders collaborate closely with IT and partners to simplify processes, strengthen governance, and increase data visibility. The team values curiosity, clarity, and follow-through, and works across functions to deliver improvements that make a measurable difference.
Who are you?Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring strong knowledge of finance processes and a hands-on, improvement-driven mindset. You are comfortable engaging stakeholders, translating needs into solutions, and keeping momentum from idea to delivery, even when priorities shift. You combine analytical problem-solving with clear communication, and you care about building solutions that are secure, compliant, and sustainable over time. Essential requirements:• Degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Finance, Accounting, or equivalent experience in a similar role• Strong understanding of accounting principles, financial processes, and reporting• Experience in finance transformation, process automation, or continuous improvement initiatives• Hands-on experience with Power BI, Power Automate, and datasets• Ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions and coordinate stakeholders
Nice to have:• Experience with data integration concepts, APIs, and system configurations• Experience with process mapping methods and tools• Experience working in a global, cross-functional environment• Familiarity with governance, security, and compliance considerations in automation
Ready for the next move? If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Klas Järgenstedt, Solution Business Lead at klas.jargenstedt@volvo.com
Last application date: 21st of June
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32285-44221150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
422 46 HISINGS BACKA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
9945813