Business Technology Analyst to ManpowerGroup

Innovate with impact? ManpowerGroup is in need of a Business Technology Analyst!
ManpowerGroup is one of the world's leading companies in staffing, recruitment, and HR services. We have more than 2,200 offices in 70 countries and globally generate over $21 billion in revenue. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and collaborate with 80% of the American Fortune 500 companies.
ManpowerGroup assists businesses in the private and public sectors in attracting, assessing, and developing people with the skills they need, while also helping job seekers find opportunities in the labor market. Through innovative solutions, we assist both large and small businesses in all industries under the brands Manpower, Experis, Jefferson Wells, and Talent Solutions.
Our business operation is based on doing well by doing good, and we place great emphasis on being an inclusive company, firmly grounded in our values of People, Knowledge, and Innovation. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies for 14 consecutive years.ManpowerGroup is embarking on a significant transformation of the organization, led by technology. A vital aspect of this shift involves fostering highly innovative teams and effectively leveraging both existing and new technology. As the organization modernizes and digitizes its core processes, close collaboration between business and support units is crucial for successful transformation.
Your new challenges and areas of responsibility
This role is pivotal in bridging the gap between business processes and technological solutions. As a Business Technology Analyst in ManpowerGroup, you will be responsible for analyzing the organization's current technological landscape to pinpoint areas for improvement. This involves evaluating digital processes, data flows, and system integrations to enhance overall efficiency. You will also dive into complex business challenges, proposing practical solutions to address them.
This role in the ever-changing IT unit requires constant reassessment of methods and strategies to meet current and future business needs. Staying updated on new technologies and practices is vital for driving innovation within our organization. Your valuable insights will inform the development of business for technology implementation, costs, benefits, and risks to ensure strategic alignment and successful execution.
Success hinges on adeptness in navigating fast-paced environments and effectively communicating. Collaboration is key in this role, and you will work closely with business teams that ensure alignment with transformation objectives, considering the broader impacts on Nordic and Baltic functions.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We believe that the right candidate for the role possesses a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field, along with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience. To succeed in the role, we consider it as important that you can work independently and manage multiple task assignments within a structured implementation methodology. That said, we think you have good people skills and collaborate effectively with others, both in our team and across within the organization.
Furthermore, we believe the candidate approaches tasks strategically and possesses a genuine passion for the organizational perspective. This gives you the ability to perceive connections between IT and relevant business areas. Also, it is an advantage if you have experience of working across multiple teams. We aim to integrate our new team member from the outset, fostering a sense of ownership and accountability. It is required for this position that you have good English language, both written and orally.
Why join us?
Join our team at ManpowerGroup and embark on a rewarding journey within a globally renowned corporation. As part of our team, you'll have access to extensive career prospects, both nationally and internationally. We're currently seeking individuals who can play a pivotal role in our exciting ventures. Our work environment is characterized by inclusivity, informality, and a culture that encourages innovation and influence. Additionally, we offer support for talent and career development through various programs, including Future Leaders, guided by expert coaches. If you're ready to make a significant impact and grow professionally, apply now to be part of our dynamic team.
Application Information
Jefferson Wells collaborates with Manpower Group in the recruitment process and handles all inquiries on behalf of the company. We prioritize privacy and adhere to GDPR guidelines to protect your data. To apply for the position, please register your CV and application text via Recman. Please note that we do not process applications via email. All inquiries will be treated confidentially.
For further questions about the position or the process, please contact Jefferson Wells at Amanda Garen / phone +47 404 14 347 or Jonas Ripegutu / phone +47 997 72 728.
