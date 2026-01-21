Business Systems Product Owner, Lund
Have you been working as a Business Systems Product Owner, or perhaps as a Business Analyst combining supply chain system and PLM knowledge with operational optimization initiatives? Do you like to initiate and lead change and improvement initiatives, particularly from an operations and supply chain perspective? Well, this position could be exactly what you are looking for: we are currently looking for a Business Systems Product Owner in our team that works with Cross functional improvement projects and systems, within the Operations Development organization.
Who is your future team?
Operations is the part of Axis' organization that is responsible for the supply and distribution of our products. We are also the link between Axis R&D and our global market, working with industrialization of new products. This includes e.g., Purchasing, Order Handling, Production, Sourcing, Production Preparation, Sales & Operations Planning, Quality & Environment, and Logistics.
Today we are more than 500 people working within Operations. Based in Lund, we interact with other Axis departments and a worldwide network of customers, distributors, suppliers, manufacturing partners, and our configuration and logistics centers.
As Axis continues to grow, we are strengthening product ownership and governance for critical Operations-facing systems. In this role, you act as the Business Systems Product Owner representing Operations, responsible for developing system capabilities, processes, and roadmaps that support an efficient and scalable end-to-end supply chain.
What you'll do here as Business Systems Product Owner?
This role spans two product areas:
* PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) - supporting Operations across the product lifecycle.
* Enterprise workflow and service-management platform - supporting manufacturing, fulfillment, warehousing, reverse supply chain, and special order flows.
As Business System Process Owner (BPO) for assigned systems, you will:
* Represent Operations toward system owners in R&D (PLM) and IT (workflow/service platform).
* Establish and run a structured product ownership model, including roadmap, backlog, prioritization, and governance.
* Own the intake, vetting, scoping, and prioritization of business needs from across Operations.
* Translate needs into clear, high-quality business requirements, including process flows and solution concepts when appropriate.
* Ensure solutions are evaluated from an end-to-end supply chain perspective and aligned with the overall system landscape.
* Act as the primary liaison between Operations, IT, and R&D for assigned systems.
* Ensure new capabilities are designed, tested, documented, trained, and adopted with high quality and minimal disruption.
* Drive continuous improvement of processes and system capabilities short- and long-term.
* Define and maintain the product roadmap aligned with Operations strategy and business value.
* Establish and lead superuser forums, including agenda, cadence, and ways of working.
* Delegate selected responsibilities to authorized superusers where appropriate.
* Support onboarding/offboarding and access governance for users and partners where required.
This is a lead role, combining product ownership with business analysis and solution architecture, supported by superusers across Operations.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for someone who is ambitious and social - teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. In addition, you are structured and analytical. You can work independently but at the same time you successfully collaborate across organizational and cultural borders.
We believe you have:
* Proven experience as a Product Owner or Business Systems Product Owner
* Strong Operations and supply chain experience
* Experience with PLM systems (Windchill preferred)
* Experience with enterprise workflow or service-management platforms (ServiceNow preferred)
* Strong skills in requirements definition, prioritization, and stakeholder management
* Ability to lead without formal authority in complex, cross-functional environments
* Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English
You will work closely with various stakeholders to fully understand their issues, create, and implement strategies for change, and turn potential into performance. You enjoy and excel at developing and maintaining relationships with suppliers, customers, and internal stakeholders. You also thrive in an environment where you plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for the result. A strong drive and self-leadership are essential.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Ready to Act?
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Do you have any questions? Please find out more from Fredrik Schlyter, Manager, Cross Functional Projects and Systems. +46 761 759887 Ersättning
