Business Support Manager, Sales & Marketing Trucks Sales
2023-10-06
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Trucks Sales within Sales & Marketing play a crucial role in the shift towards sustainable transport and our success will also be a foundation for Scania to succeed with the transformation.
Are you ready for your next challenge? Come and join us as a Business Support Manager.
Who we are
With the newly established function Business Development & Support we aim to create a structured, professional, and forward-leaning organization based on the Scania Way of working. The team is managing a wide scope of areas, supporting and developing our insights on the trucks business as well as creating good platforms for designing strategies for success. We are a team of Business Support Managers and Business Developers that work closely together and support each other to achieve our common goals.
What you will do
As a Business Support Manager you will have the responsibility of taking and implementing commercial decisions within the set targets, following and assuring implementation of set business development initiatives and acting as the main point of contact within defined areas. You will support the Strategic Sales Director in securing that business conditions are set as well as optimized for each market according to set strategies. You will also have the responsibility of securing realization of business decisions and have the delegated mandate for decision making on operational decisions, enabling day to day business.
You also have a duty to drive assigned functional responsibilities, contribute to improvement projects within the department as well as in areas concerning our commercial interactions with the markets.
Your Profile
We believe that you have a technical or commercial university degree and have been working for several years within the commercial field. You are structured and a problem-solving team player thriving in an international environment characterised by high pace. You are self-driven, take own initiative, have a dare-to-try approach and eager to find new ways to solve problems. You actively contribute building team spirit and enjoy working in a diverse and inclusive way. Strong interpersonal and communication skills in combination with a high English proficiency are requirements. Experience from working in other manufacturing companies is considered a merit.
What we offer
We offer you a fun and challenging work environment. We are a diverse team with broad experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere. We work in many cross-functional interfaces and in close cooperation with the markets where you will be able to take initiative and explore many areas and at the same time extend your network and knowledge within Scania.
Application
At Trucks Sales we celebrate difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate in your motivational letter how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's customers might compensate for this.
Kindly apply as soon as possible, by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter. The last day to apply is the 22nd of October.
For further information
Please contact johan.janvari@scania.com
Kindly notice that a background check might be done for this position.
We are really looking forward to your application
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
