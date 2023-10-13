Business Support Logistics
2023-10-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Keen on a new challenge?
Grab the opportunity and join us in the Global Business Support Team!
We are searching for a new colleague as Business Support Logistics, to be located at our Product Company in Örebro.
This is a temporary assignment for 12 months to start with.
Join our team
Do you want to join us on our journey to create a better tomorrow, for people and planet?
Dare to challenge.
Dare to act.
Dare to think new.
In your role as Business Support Logistics, you will be part of our Global Business Support Team with the vision to maximize customer satisfaction and sales.
You belong to the Global Marketing organization within the Surface division.
"The best thing about working as a Business Support Logistics is the variability of the work we do, diversity of the markets that we serve and interaction with customers and colleagues around the world make every day different. You will find in the team a genuine spirit of collaboration and shared goals, all revolving around giving our customers the best support", says Patrick Ntwari, Business Support Logistics at Epiroc.
Your Mission
As Business Support Logistics you have a vital role in our Forecast-To-Delivery-process to secure that our machines are delivered and invoiced to our fantastic customers worldwide. You are involved from an early stage in the process with trade compliance, order handling, proactive transport planning to invoicing and delivery. You also have an important role to mitigate the commercial risk for our business by reviewing and advising on our sales contracts as well as following up the payment process.
You will be responsible for specific countries, but as part of a highly collaborative team you will always be prepared to support each other in your mission.
In this role, you will work in close contact with our Customer Centers and cross-functionally within Marketing, with Production-, Financial Solutions- and Trade Compliance teams.
Your profile
You are service-minded, have high customer focus and high planning skills. You are pro-active and solutions-oriented and you dare to think new with a curious mindset. You also have a strong sense of urgency and very good communication- and motivational skills. You are a team-player and thrive in a global working environment.
You have experience from logistics, distribution and /or forwarding in an international environment and have good knowledge of sales contracts and international business, delivery- and payment conditions, L/C handling, customs- and export handling. We see that you have a university degree, preferably logistics-, marketing- or financial related - or equivalent experience. Due to our global environment good command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written is required, and additional languages are an asset. We also see that you have good system experience working with ERP-systems, preferably M3. Knowledge of other Epiroc systems, such as Sales Portal, is an asset.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required in this position. This is a temporary assignment for 12 months to start with.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 31 October 2023.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Lena Andersson,
Global Business Support Manager, +46 (0)70 548 50 84, lena.andersson@epiroc.com
.
For other questions, please contact nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com
