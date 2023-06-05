Business Support Controller | Michelin
Take the opportunity to work for a global company, in an international environment and be a part of our warm and friendly group of colleagues.
We are searching for a Business Support Controller to our Nordic head office in Stockholm.
About the job
Your mission will be to prepare the overall overview and ensure the follow-up for commercial and service group expenses, support the sales forecast and reporting, as well as ensure accounting quality for the Nordic entities. You will also provide management with timely reports of variances compared to the forecast and previous year and propose corrective action where applicable.
Your main responsibilities:
• Cost controlling
• * Lead and drive the cost-controlling process for the Nordics.
• * Prepare and develop forecasts
• * Periodical presentation of the global cost picture to the management team.
• * Work with budget owners to understand actual expenses and forecast of future costs.
• * Report forecast and comment actuals to North Europe region Controllers.
• * Be an active part of the business support controller network to develop and standardize reporting tools and processes.
• * Be a stakeholder in the steering process; help improve the quality of the information used to manage the business through operating procedures and support for internal customers.
• * Ad-hoc reports, follow up and projects.
• Sales controlling support
• * Act as support to the Business Partner Controller for sales forecasts and sales reporting.
• * Gather sales data and compile reports with initial level analyses and assure data quality.
• * Ad-hoc projects and analyses.
• Financial controlling
• * Provide accounting quality assurance.
• * Prepare reconciliations of personnel accounts.
• * Provisions, accruals, and reclassifications in month-end closings.
• * Raise ad-hoc intra group invoices outside the standardized flows.
• * Ad-hoc projects and analyses.
Skills and qualifications
We believe that you have about 3 or more years of experience working with financial analyses and/or controlling. You are fluent in English, as that is the Group language. To be successful in this role, you should have the ability to see improvements, drive change and have a strong analytical capability.
Since the financial department has peaks with high workloads and clear deadlines, we need you to be flexible and able to prioritize on your own. This position has a lot of contacts on all levels in the organization, both in the Nordics as well as in Germany, the UK, and our head office in France, so we need you to have strong communication skills, be a team player and like to work in cross-functional teams. Furthermore, we see that you have:
• A bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or a related field.
• Good organizational and initiative skills.
• Good knowledge of accounting principles and financial reporting standards.
About Michelin:
At Michelin we live by our values, respect for customers, people, shareholders, the environment and for facts. Michelin is dedicated to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people by manufacturing tires for every type of vehicle. Michelin also offers electronic mobility support services through ViaMichelin.com, and publishes travel guides, hotel, and restaurant guides. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries with 125,000 employees, app. 180 work in the Nordics.
For more information and application
For this recruitment we are working with Culpeo People and Culture Partner. For more information or questions regarding the position, please contact Senior Recruitment Consultant Karin Larsson on 070-627 43 32, karin.larsson@culpeo.se
