Business Support Analyst
Aurobay Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-16
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
This role as a Business Support Analyst offers a dynamic opportunity to work closely with both the Corporate Office team and the Executive Management Team. The Business Support Analyst will support the company by providing key analysis in business cases, product strategy, and investment evaluations. The role involves preparing presentations, conducting ad-hoc analysis, and assisting with management meetings. The ideal candidate will have strong financial and organizational skills to contribute to strategic decision-making and support the company's key initiatives.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.Skills and Experience
A master's degree in business, economics, or engineering.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on data-driven decision-making.
Proficient in basic financial modeling, data analysis, and supporting strategic planning efforts, with a strong willingness to learn and grow.
Collaborative spirit to work with cross-functional teams on strategic initiatives.
Proven experience in creating, organizing, and presenting communication materials effectively.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Business Support Analystyou will:
Provide ad-hoc business support, analysis, and research.
Assist in the creation and structuring of business cases, including research, data collection, and analysis.
Perform financial analysis and modeling to evaluate the potential impact of proposed projects and initiatives.
Coordinate with project managers, finance, and other departments to ensure timely completion of business case deliverables.
Develop material and presentations for the company, both forinternal and external use.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is September30 but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email. We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Martin Svegander, martin.svegander@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Louise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
Akademikerna:Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
Ersättning
