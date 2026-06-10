Business Support Administrator
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-10
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a business-critical role where accurate handling of product publications directly supports compliance across a large manufacturing organization. In this setup, Business Support has central responsibility for uploading and administering publications in Teamcenter on behalf of other document-producing teams, and you will help ensure that information is correctly structured, linked and traceable to product models. You will be part of the Business Support team and work closely with stakeholders across Product Management and Data Management. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy structured work, complex information flows and a role where precision has clear impact.
Job DescriptionYou will upload and manage product-related publications in Teamcenter.
You will handle multiple language versions of documents and make sure they are administered correctly.
You will secure the right structure, linkage and traceability to product models.
You will work according to defined processes and compliance requirements when publishing documentation.
You will help reduce an existing backlog of publications, including Declarations of Conformity (DoC).
You will maintain high data quality, accuracy and consistency in Teamcenter.
You will support Business Support administration through master data administration, data cleansing, transfer price administration, object creation and system administration.
You will handle and follow up support tickets and support ongoing activities within Business Support, Product Management and Data Management.
You will work daily in systems such as Teamcenter, STEP, JIRA and Excel.
RequirementsExperience from administrative or coordination roles in system-intensive environments.
Strong ability to work in a structured and process-driven way.
High attention to detail and quality.
Ability to handle repetitive operational tasks with consistency and reliability.
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, including Excel.
Fluent English and Swedish, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience working in Teamcenter or other PLM systems.
Experience in master data or product data administration.
Experience from industrial or manufacturing environments.
Experience working with structured information systems or databases.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7885771-2046107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9957306