Business Solutions Specialist - HR Services

Are you interested in how HR systems can support users in a company? Are you solution-oriented and have experience working at the intersection of HR and IT. Do you want to join our exciting journey of implementing a new HR Core system? Then you are the one we are looking for!
Business Solutions is a part of HR Services (HRS), with the task of supporting both internally within HRS and our operations, and process owners within HR regarding the systems and processes that HRS manages, aiming to ensure optimal operational support. Business Solutions also has a close collaboration with our IT department.
We are now seeking an additional team member who wants to work with the management and development of our HR applications alongside friendly colleagues in our Business Solutions team.
Your role as Business Solutions Specialist
In this role you will work in close collaboration with process owners within HR, as well as our HR support, and IT, with process development and efficiency to achieve optimal user-friendliness for our HR systems with main focus on HR analytics and reporting. Engaging in a dialogue with other stakeholders within NCC when projects that affect the processes and systems managed by HRS are initiated. Establishing training materials and conducting training in new systems/processes, as well as working on various ongoing system-related activities.
Your profile
A suitable background may include education in HR/IT, and 3-5 years of practical experience working with HR processes including HR Analytics and reporting. You are also:
• driven by the desire to streamline processes with continuous improvements.
• experienced in process automation is an advantage
• have excellent proficiency in Excel, Power BI, or other relevant databases
• have experience working in projects.
To succeed in this role, you have a strong user focus, excellent analytical skills, very good communication skills in both spoken and written English, in addition to your native language in one of the Nordic languages. You also possess pedagogical competence. You have a significant focus on development and learning, with a proactive information-seeking approach. We also look for candidates with a structured approach. It's important that you are self-directed, have your own drive, and can analyze and solve problems that arise in daily operations. Additionally, you have a natural ability to lead and motivate others.
Additional information
The position is full-time and has a Nordic perspective, so the location can be in any of the major cities in our Nordic countries. In accordance with NCC's safety culture, we conduct background checks on our final candidates.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection is ongoing, so please apply no later than February 17th, 2024. For further information on this position, please contact Katrin Hanson, manager HRS Business Solution Nordics, +46 76 115 36 15 or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46 79 078 72 10.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At NCC, we are driven to continue developing, whether it's our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we drive the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward in close cooperation between our employees, partners and customers. With us, you are a significant employee who contributes to the landmarks that define our cities and communities. You are also an important link for us to shape a better and more sustainable construction process. Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
NCC - one of the leading companies in the Nordics.
