Business Solution Portfolio Manager
2023-07-11
Who are we?
Are you a person willing to work with a holistic view, and enjoy bringing clarity in complex contexts and challenging problem statements - then you should continue to read. Now we have an opening for an exciting position in our fantastic team!
The position is BSPM (Business Solution Portfolio Manager) for the portfolio Product Compliance Solutions, a portfolio that consists of a couple of IT solutions that need solutions and capabilities from many other portfolios, supporting Group Trucks Technology and other business areas within Volvo Group.
In the team, we have the responsibility to develop, deliver and maintain IT-tools, methods, and IT architecture for the three portfolios Product Compliance, Intellectual Property, and Product Quality.
For the Compliance area, we work with securing information in IT-tools to ensure a compliant product and develop reports for governmental and public reporting.
What will you do?
As a Business Solution Portfolio Manager in our team, your key responsibilities include: -
Working together with line organization and Digital & IT, develop, establish, and continuously update IT roadmaps
Capture, review, prioritize, plan, and monitor initiatives and budget
Collaboration and anchoring of requirements, initiatives, and strategies with stakeholders in different processes across all functions.
Maintain portfolio assets such as systems and architecture maps, information concept models, and capabilities
Who are we looking for?
As a person you are driven, innovative and you have a strong customer focus and a service-minded attitude. You have good facilitation skills. You are curious and have a natural tendency to question how things are done and have a great interest in IT tools and how they can be utilized to bring business value in the best possible way. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and you like taking responsibility, act with integrity and with a result-oriented mindset.
To succeed in the role, we believe that you have the following background:
Experience from and knowledge of IT development in Process and IT projects
Experience in product development
Experience working in an agile delivery organization
Excellent stakeholder management
Good communication skills in English both written and verbal.
Applicants shall have a University degree in Engineering, IT, or relevant field or the equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provides the required knowledge.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength in different knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. We do believe that well-balanced working groups increase group dynamics, creativity, and new approaches to solutions. Doesn't this sound like an amazing opportunity?
If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact: HR - Arpitha BG arpitha.bangalore.giri@consultant.volvo.com
