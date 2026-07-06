Business Solution Architect, Kinaxis
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape the continued development of a Kinaxis planning platform in a global environment where business needs and technology need to work closely together. In this role, you will sit at the intersection of planning processes, system capabilities, and solution design to make sure the platform supports efficient and scalable ways of working.
You will work closely with business stakeholders, IT teams, and external partners to strengthen planning capabilities, improve system functionality, and support broader digital transformation initiatives. This is a strong opportunity for you to influence how end-to-end planning is supported across a complex system landscape.
Job DescriptionYou will analyze business requirements and turn them into functional solution designs and system specifications.
You will drive the solution architecture and continuous development of the Kinaxis planning platform.
You will evaluate configurations, system capabilities, and data structures to identify sustainable and scalable solutions.
You will define integration requirements and data flows between Kinaxis and surrounding business systems.
You will collaborate with business stakeholders, IT teams, and third-party vendors to deliver enhancements and new functionality.
You will support and advise on end-to-end planning processes, including Forecast-to-Plan, Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and S&OP.
You will take part in testing, solution validation, and business adoption of new capabilities.
RequirementsStrong experience working with Supply Chain Planning and planning systems.
Experience from roles such as Business Solution Architect, Solution Architect, Product Owner, or Business Systems Developer.
Solid experience in business analysis and translating business requirements into technical solution designs.
Good understanding of integrations, data flows, and enterprise system landscapes.
Ability to collaborate effectively across business and IT functions.
Nice to haveExperience working with Kinaxis Maestro or RapidResponse.
Knowledge of ERP systems and integrations with planning platforms.
Experience within Demand Planning, Supply Planning, S&OP, or Integrated Business Planning.
Experience working in Agile delivery environments.
Professional proficiency in Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8025943-2088513". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9994526