Business Representative

Greencarrier Liner Agency Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2023-01-13


The Business Representative will represent Evergreen Line to enhance the cooperation and understanding among the principal and local agent.
Summary of job functions:
1.Marketing matters such as agent's marketing activities/performance supervision, VIP account contact, pricing policy review, etc.
2.Monitoring agency services such as ship scheduling, port and terminal coordination, etc.
3. Promoting Evergreen Service in Sweden maintaining customer relations.
4. Carrying out other missions instructed by Evergreen Head Office.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Greencarrier Liner Agency Sweden AB (org.nr 556248-6844)
426 77  VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA

7342093

