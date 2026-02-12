Business Process Owner (BPO) L3 Source to Pay
2026-02-12
Älmhult, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
Vacancies: 2
Process segments covered: Plan to Optimise Sourcing Network / Source to Contract / Partnership to Perform
As part of IKEA's transformation towards connected, flow-based ways of working, the Source to Pay process shapes the partner landscape that powers our goods flow. It enables sustainable, resilient and cost-efficient availability by selecting, contracting, developing and collaborating with suppliers and logistics partners. In this assignment, you set long-term direction, ensure process clarity and strengthen collaboration across capability areas, digital product teams, and business units-contributing to affordability, stability and performance for the many people.
Job Description
What you'll do
Lead the development, governance and continuous improvement of the processes (L3); Plan to Optimise Sourcing Network and Source to contract or Partnership to perform.
Establish clear standards, one way of working, and measurable KPIs.
Ensure smooth handovers and alignment with upstream and downstream processes.
Strengthen data quality, transparency and decision-making with our partners.
Drive adoption of new practices through change leadership.
Enable resilient, predictable and cost-effective performance in sourcing and supplier collaboration.
Lead through others in a matrix, nurturing collaboration across functions and geographies.
Qualifications
Who you are
Deep experience in sourcing, procurement, partner development, contracting, supplier performance and supply chain collaboration.
Strong capability to lead yourself and others through transformation.
Analytical and holistic thinking with the ability to simplify complexity.
Strategic judgment combined with hands-on problem-solving.
Clear communication that engages and aligns stakeholders.
Additional information
Location & Practicalities
This assignment is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
The selection process will take place continuously, so please send us your application in English as soon as possible but latest 26th February. We will consider impacted co-workers of this change first, however, all interested co-workers are welcome to apply.
Hiring manager: Robert Olsson (robert.olsson@inter.ikea.com
)
Recruitment support: Kristýna Cefelin (kristyna.cefelin@inter.ikea.com
