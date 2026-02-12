Business Process Owner (BPO) L3 Plan to Fulfil
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla administratörsjobb i Älmhult
2026-02-12
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Älmhult, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
Vacancies: 3
Process segments covered: Forecast to Order / Procure to Dispatch / Deliver to Receive / Receive to Fulfil
Within Manage Goods Flow End-to-End, the Plan to Fulfil process connects strategy to execution so goods move where, when and how customers expect-at the lowest end-to-end cost. In this assignment, you standardise how we plan, order, transport, receive, store and fulfil goods, turning complex orchestration into simple, scalable, future-ready ways of working that improve availability, predictability and flow stability globally.
Job Description
What you'll do
Lead design and continuous improvement to secure one standard way of working.
Translate strategy into operational plans, OKRs, KPIs and actionable roadmaps.
Orchestrate end-to-end value creation across demand, supply, and logistics, ensuring seamless handovers.
Strengthen data quality and connections for accurate, timely decisions across the flow.
Drive adoption and measurable impact through change leadership.
Build scenario-readiness to reduce variability and enable stable, predictable execution.
Qualifications
You have
Experience in integrated business planning, demand/supply planning, logistics operations, transport/receiving/warehouse or fulfilment operations, and end-to-end flow steering.
Capability to lead through transformation.
A holistic view and scenario-planning mindset.
Ability to lead leaders through influence; clear communication and collaboration skills.
Additional information
Location & Practicalities
This assignment is based in Älmhult (Sweden) or Pratteln (Switzerland).
The selection process will take place continuously, so please send us your application in English as soon as possible but latest 26th February. We will consider impacted co-workers of this change first, however all interested co-workers are welcome to apply.
Hiring manager: Doris Martetschläger (doris.martetschlaeger1@inter.ikea.com
)
Recruitment support: Kristýna Cefelin (kristyna.cefelin@inter.ikea.com
) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469) Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9738957