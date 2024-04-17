Business Process Management Leader To Inter Ikea Technology
2024-04-17
Join Us and Redefine the Future! It's a great opportunity for people who love to lead, innovate, and inspire - people like you!
At IKEA, we're on a never-ending journey to create a better everyday life for the many people. As times change and new generations build families, we continuously re-invent ourselves to meet and exceed our customers' needs. Our end-to-end processes play a key role to ensure we deliver value in an efficient and scalable way. As a critical part of our operating model, they connect different capabilities across the value chain - streamlining operations, eliminating bottlenecks, and ensuring consistency in our deliverables. All to deliver övertag - the IKEA competitive advantage. To be successful in our journey, we need passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the job
As the Business Process Management Leader, your main assignment is to develop and put into action a common framework for managing business processes across IKEA, focusing on process, people, data, and technology. This includes creating the framework, setting standards, and making sure processes match up with business goals. You'll indirectly lead business process management throughout the organization and you will have dedicated competence in the business to enable this. One of your main assignments will be to implementing a new digital product for business process management. You'll also handle the life cycle of business process management and operating principles, oversee yearly cycles, and ensure governance in the process management area.
This is a full-time position based in Malmö or Älmhult, Sweden, or Delft, the Netherlands. You'll be part of the Process & Capability Team in the Operations Management department and report to the Process & Capability manager
About you
We are looking for a Business Process Management Leader (BPM) to join our team. You'll utilize your extensive knowledge of BPM practices, standards, and trends to enhance operations. Your role is to ensure a common business process management implementation, in a digital product and to engaging stakeholders at all levels. Your expertise in managing change, balancing short and long-term needs, and building strong relationships is vital. Understanding integrating data and technology, is essential for success.
You should have in-depth knowledge of BPM practices, including leading industry standards, methods, and trends. Experience in implementing a business process management tool with supporting methodologies for improving current processes is crucial. You have a talent for turning theories into actionable learnings, enabling effective communication with stakeholders at various BPM understanding levels.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
* Extensive knowledge of Business process management and industry leading practices
* Deep knowledge and understanding of a retail/manufacturing value chain, the process landscape and the organization
* Strong ability to enable change, motivate, directly and indirectly lead and inspire people
* Strong ability to handle complexity, solve problems with several dimensions, and make it understandable for the many
* Capability to build trustful networks and sustainable relationships with stakeholders, business partners and colleagues
About Operations management
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data, and technology.
How to apply
In this recruitment IKEA is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by phone to 070 - 255 71 43, jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
or Recruitment Consultant Magnus Carlhielm 070-854 67 40 or magnus.carlhielm@jeffersonwells.se
.
To apply for the position, please use www.experis.se
the selection and interview process is ongoing throughout the application period, it's advisable to submit your application promptly to increase your chances of being considered.
