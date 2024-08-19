Business Process Lead within Compliance and Governance - Reverse Supply
2024-08-19
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe-essentials. Our business idea is fashion & and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
The mission of the Supply Planning Unit is to enable Region and Business units to maximize availability, customer promise, in a cost-conscious and sustainable way. We do this by leading the development, implementation and follow up of supply planning strategies, processes and technology.
Job Description
We aim to create meaningful growth through our impactful ecosystem that will serve both consumers, businesses, and our planet. To our supply chain, this means we need to develop a clear multi-supply chain strategy. Our multiple supply chains need to be modular with amazing services to cater for the ever-changing sweet spot between demand and supply in our consumer ecosystem as well as B2B capabilities, such as reverse supply chains for circular offers and recycled fibers.
The name "Reverse Supply" emphasizes that the work of this team starts where the traditional supply chain ends. The reverse supply chain begins at the wardrobes of our customers, bringing those unused products back into circulation either as preloved products, reusable materials or completely recycled for a renewed lifecycle journey. This would enable the fashion industry in general, and H&M Group in particular, to move towards a complete closed loop ecosystem.
We are now looking to hire a Business Process Lead within Compliance and Governance in our Reverse Supply Team. As a Business Proces Lead you will ensure that Reverse Supply is compliant with all upcoming EU legislations, whilst also operationalising the Governance set up within all workstreams included in the Revere Supply scope.
You will ensure all key stakeholders are updated and compliant with regards to Legislation, ensuring alignment and action. You will also secure strong audit processes driven both centrally and locally within the regions/markets.
Your responsibilities:
As a Business Process Lead within Compliance and Governance you are responsible for:
Planning for and implementing required changes in the Reverse Supply team's way of working due to upcoming legislations
Support the compliance working group with insights from Reverse Supply streams
Operationalize Governance activities into regular operations, such as
Map suitable activities based on risk assessment
Plan and conduct audits
Request and follow up on Self declarations from partners
Work together with Business Analyst to draw conclusions and actions from relevant data
Qualifications
Informal leader with several years of experience of working in a similar field and context
Well experienced within change & risk management
Quick learner in complex fields with ability to move between the bigger perspective and e.g. details on legal requirements
Doer personality comfortable structuring "the how"
Experience of working in a truly cross functional environment with focus on generating value through collaboration.
Well experienced with legal language
Knowledge of ESG frameworks and requirements (preferably within the textile sector) is considered a plus
Additional Information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm.
If you believe you will bring value to this role and want to join our fantastic team, please upload your CV (in English) asap but no later than 6th of September
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
