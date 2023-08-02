Business Process Expert
2023-08-02
Can you bring good process management skills to a complex role? Can you support the management team's strategic decisions by close collaboration? Can you provide insights to the business through analysis and process compliance? Then we might have the next opportunity for you!
Region NCE>SBU NCE Service> Operations Development
You will become part of Vestas North and Central Europe, which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for; Sales function, Project, Installation, and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work.
You will be joining a team of Process and System experts with the responsibility of optimizing, standardizing, and implementing processes in the business, as well as training and supporting business users in the processes and systems.
You will have a central role in the team where you will act as regional Service partner, with the objectives to ensure continuous improvement and compliance of overall processes and standards in North & West
Responsibilities
When taking on the responsibilities of a Business Process Expert, you can expect the following:
Train, roll-out, and advocate for Global Vestas processes in the Service Areas of Service North & West
1st level support for operational and system topics in Service operations
Initiate and support the creation and publication of local processes in the Vestas Process Portal (VPP)
PPI tracking and related action setting and tracking for the Subregions/Service Areas
Bridging between process stakeholders such as NCE Process Consultants, Sales Force Super Users, and Back Offices in the Service Areas
Identify and provide input to the business on strategic topics, to facilitate development in the business
Develop process communities ensuring that business stakeholders are involved and aligned.
Qualifications
We believe that in order for you to be able to deliver and excel in your work, you should be able to identify yourself in the following:
3 years of experience from a similar role from a larger organization or a consultancy
A relevant educational background or alternatively solid experience from a similar role
Good IT skills and experience with Sales Force or SAP knowledge
Experience in a cross-functional, international setting and understand team dynamics.
You possess extensive English skills both orally and in writing.
Experience in handling smaller development / improvement projects (process & systems)
Competencies
On the soft skills area we hope that you can relate yourself to these competencies:
Good process management skills
Ability to communicate in a clear and structured way, both written and verbally
Positive team-oriented person
Self-organized and good at time management and stress resistant
Good communication, facilitation and presentation skills on Management level.
Good at stakeholder management and good business understanding.
What We Offer
An exciting position with good opportunities in development professionally and personally. We have an open culture where collaboration and good communication skills are prerequisites for reaching good results. You will have the opportunity to work in an exciting and developing industry together with other motivated and dedicated colleagues.
We are all enthusiastic about wind energy and provide incomparable solutions to our customers. You will work in an open and motivated environment with skilled and positive colleagues who are prepared to assist when needed. By joining Vestas, you will have the opportunity to develop a career with a leading wind power company within an exciting and growing industry.
Additional Information
Location: Warrington, Videbæk, Malmø, Trondheim, Dublin, Vaasa
Travel activity: max. 10 % travel
Application deadline: Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. Please apply online on or before the 30.08.2023. We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
