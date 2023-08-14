Business Process Developer
GN Tobacco Sweden AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Enköping Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Enköping
2023-08-14
, Knivsta
, Håbo
, Strängnäs
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GN Tobacco Sweden AB i Enköping
, Järfälla
, Ragunda
eller i hela Sverige
We are growing rapidly and are now looking for a business process developer. As a business process developer you will work both in Enköping, at our production facility, and at our office in Stockholm.
Duties and responsibilities
Creating and implementing new policies, procedures, and guidelines aligned with corporate strategy to improve efficiency and productivity,
Working with other departments to ensure that the company's business goals are met,
Reviewing processes regularly to identify inefficiencies or opportunities for improvement,
Monitoring distributors' and legal requirements of the countries of sales of the company's product,
Implementing distributors' and legal requirements of the countries of sales by integrating with the company's management system,
Organizing registration of product in the country of sell in accordance with the legal requirements of the legal requirements,
Monitoring employee performance to ensure that they are meeting established goals and standards, adjusting as needed,
Monitoring the implementation of the company's quality, food safety and occupational health and safety management systems,
Undertake regular internal and process audits of the quality, food safety and occupational health and safety management systems,
Conduct risk assessments on quality, food safety and occupational health and safety aspects,
Developing and improving operational methods to increase efficiency and to reduce costs,
Coordinating with outside vendors to ensure that all services are provided as scheduled and according to specifications,
Working with customers to identify their complaints, needs and suggest solutions,
Managing employee performance and training new employees on quality, food safety and occupational health and safety management systems topics,
Developing new business opportunities by identifying potential clients and creating proposals to meet their needs,
Reporting to top management on quality, food safety and occupational health and safety management system performance including product registration status in different countries.
Required qualifications
Master degree in economics or engineering or other related field,
At least 5 years of experience in implementation of Quality, Food safety and Occupational Health and Safety management systems,
Excellent knowledge of ISO 9001, ISO 22000, and ISO 45001 management standards,
Familiarity with "Livsmedelsverkets föreskrifter om snus och tuggtobak", FDA and Health Canada requirements related to the Company's products,
Ability to benchmark and analyze various business processes,
Strong knowledge of organization's culture and structure,
Strong PC skills including, but not limited to, MS office,
Excellent communication skills,
Team player skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27
E-post: jobb@gntobacco.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Process Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gn Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556777-8419), http://gntobacco.com
Varggatan 13 (visa karta
)
749 40 ENKÖPING Arbetsplats
GN Tobacco Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8028774