Business Portfolio Manager - Rison, Gothenburg
2024-03-16
Rison Capital is a Swedish climate technology financing company, based in Gothenburg. We
offer a comprehensive rental solution for our clients' entire portfolios of energy efficiency and
emission reduction measures. Contracts often include, but are not necessarily limited to, LED
lighting, heating, ventilation, electrification and other on-site renewable energy solutions.
Bundling many projects, regardless of size, number and technology, into one single contract
offers clients a practical and quick solution for their transition to climate neutrality.
Our current focus is on energy efficiency in the Nordics. In a partnership with SEB Nordic Energy,
we have created a company focused on direct investments in energy efficiency projects. In a
first step we are looking to deploy projects amounting to at least 500 MSEK.
This is where you come in
We are looking for someone who will take ownership of the portfolio. You will be the driving force
identifying projects and clients in the Nordic market.
An important part of your job will be to work closely with our hardware partners to set up their as-aservice offer and identify potential projects in their sales pipeline.
You will also be collaborating and building long-term relationships with larger manufacturing
companies, real-estate owners and developers as well as and public entities in identifying,
funding and supporting their transition to carbon neutrality.
Responsibilities
• Plan and organise sales activities for the Nordic market
• Create long term partnerships with key clients
• Set up joint propositions with new and current partners
• Coordinate carbon neutrality roadmaps for larger accounts
• Work with our COO in project development
• Work with our CEO and financing team regarding portfolio management
• Work with our communication team to plan and coordinate PR and marketing activities
• Represent the company and portfolio at public events
Profile and background
We are looking for a strong team player that get things done. Who take ownership and
responsibility and work tenaciously towards our overall targets. As part of a climate financing
company you understand the importance of building long term partnerships with clients based
on transparency, honesty and mutual trust. Holding a position as a key team-member of Rison,
you will need to feel passionate about our value proposition, our brand and our commitment to
quality and responsibility.
With our product in place and financing secured, our focus going forward will be to build a great
team who share our passion for our guiding principle: the combination of climate effect and
profitability is crucial, because profitability is the key to the scalability necessary to drive change
on a global scale.
Ideally you have a background in finance, real estate, infrastructure, energy and/or clean-tech.
Preferably with a 5+ years working in client relation roles. Excellent social skills with a strategic
mindset and a knack for analysing complexity will help you translate needs and demands into
feasible projects and solutions. You need to be familiar with the Nordic/EU market and be fluent
in Swedish and English.
Our offer
Besides being part of a vital turnkey solution to the ongoing climate crisis, we offer a competitive
salary and a generous commission on sales.
Application
This recruitment is handled by our partner Stefan Kristoffersson and Caminero . You are welcome to contact Stefan with your questions and please apply here
