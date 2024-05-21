Business Performance Analyst
2024-05-21
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
In Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Business steering is a part of Business Performance & Support in IKEA of Sweden AB. In Business steering we provide business performance insights to different parts of the range organization to enable the right business decisions at the right time, and for spotting future opportunities or risks. We are responsible for developing and embedding the steering model for Range and for providing best-in-class specialist knowledge in business analytics and range management.
We are looking for a Business Performance Analyst in Business Steering, Range.
As Business Performance Analyst your assignment is to solve difficult business dilemmas by converting complex and large datasets into facts, actionable insights and user-friendly performance follow ups. You lead and run continuous business performance monitoring as well as explorative analytics to discover and act on new business opportunities. You communicate business performance results in a clear and relevant way to stakeholders with main risks and opportunities in focus.
In Business Steering, we strive for a strong and living learning culture, and we believe that you thrive in a collaborative environment where you have the freedom and responsibility to develop through solving difficult business questions. You lead the development of business analytical approaches in your area of responsibility and act as the bridge between business needs and digital development of business information tools. You engage actively in sharing your expertise with others.
You will report to the Business Analytics Manager, Business Steering, Range.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have strong and proven skills in business performance analytics, having both a holistic view and an eye for detail .Curiosity, goal orientation and drive for results, both aiming for big achievements and believing in doing things a little bit better everyday . You have capability to analyze large datasets in both known and unknown, working with modelling and scenarios to describe the future .Ability to explain and communicate in a clear and inspirational way around complex analytical results. Eager to learn from others as well as sharing own knowledge and interest in business improvement, processes, interdependencies, and cause & effect relationships. You are committed to find root causes and implement corrective actions.
Furthermore, we want you to have:
Education in a numerate field, e.g. data science, business administration, economics, engineering or finance is a preferable background.
For this specific role it is beneficial if you have experience from working with analytics within the area of sustainability Quality or compliance.
Proficiency in business intelligence tools (Power BI, Qlik etc)
Knowledge about databases, data modelling and query - and/or general-purpose languages is a plus.
Please note -This is a temporary position at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult until 31 Aug 2025.
We have a preferred candidate for this position.
The position is placed in Älmhult. if questions please contact Christina Appelqvist, christina.appelqvist1@inter.ikea.com
Please apply at the latest May 31st 2024. Så ansöker du
