Business Partner to Skanska Group HQ
Experis AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Skanska
Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and the United States. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 27,000+ teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.
At our headquarters in Stockholm we set the direction for the company at large and for our local units to thrive. Among other things, we create global policies and strategies, define and follow up on targets, and ensure financial capacity. Working with Skanska means never standing still - and making an impact every single day. Together, we use our unique skillsets to shape the way that people live, work and connect - from homes and commercial properties to infrastructure and transportation. On a personal level, you'll be able to explore what you're passionate about, do more of what you love and maybe even do it somewhere else on the globe. You'll be involved in projects and ideas that enrich your life at work and beyond.
We are looking for a strategic and business-oriented HRBP to join our Human Resources team at Skanska Group headquarters in Stockholm. As an HRBP, you will serve as both a strategic and operational partner to Group HQ managers, aligning HR strategies with business goals. This role offers a unique opportunity to work at the corporate level in a dynamic and international environment within a leading global construction group that values its employees and invests in their development.
Key Responsibilities
* Act as a strategic and operational partner to Group HQ managers, ensuring HR strategies align with business goals.
* Drive HR-related initiatives independently and provide expertise in organizational development, talent management, and performance management.
* Lead and support change management initiatives, enhancing employee engagement and adoption of new ways of working.
* Oversee key HR processes, including recruitment, onboarding, compensation & benefits, learning & development, and compliance with labor laws.
* Provide guidance on employee relations, fostering a positive working environment by promoting open communication and collaboration.
* Take ownership of HR projects and drive initiatives that contribute to business success.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for a senior HR professional with the ability to both think strategically and drive initiatives forward in a hands-on manner. You are confident in working independently and comfortable handling complex HR issues in a fast-paced environment. A strong ability to lead projects, influence stakeholders, and align HR initiatives with business needs is key.
You have excellent interpersonal skills and build strong relationships at all organizational levels. With high integrity and a results-oriented mindset, you navigate challenges with confidence and professionalism. You are open to change, act as a change leader, and demonstrate strong self-leadership while also being a collaborative team player.
While broad HR experience is valuable, we are equally interested in candidates with a specialization in a particular HR area who have successfully led significant projects or initiatives.
Qualifications
* Bachelor's degree in human resources management or a related field.
* Extensive experience in driving various HR initiatives, such as employee relations, talent management, performance management and organizational change.
* Proven experience in leading initiatives, projects, or programs that have driven business impact.
* Strong knowledge of Swedish labor law and HR best practices.
* Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
* Fluent in English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
Why Join Skanska?
At Skanska, you will play a key role in shaping the people agenda at the heart of one of the world's leading construction companies. We are committed to creating a workplace where employees thrive, and where HR is a true business enabler. In this role, you will have the opportunity to influence and drive meaningful HR initiatives that support both the people and business strategy. By joining our team, you will contribute to building a strong, engaged, and future-ready organization!
Ready to Drive HR Excellence? Apply Today!
If you are interested in this position, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! In this recruitment, Skanska is cooperating with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Malin Magnusson at 076-780 68 64. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "789cc2d4-70da-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Skanska AB Kontakt
Malin Magnusson Malin.Magnusson@jeffersonwells.se +46767806864 Jobbnummer
9259775