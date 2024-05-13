Business Owner
Autonomous solutions
Autonomous transport solutions are set to fundamentally change the future of goods- and people transport. New technology and legislation enable the shift towards driverless solutions resulting in a more efficient, safe and sustainable transport system. TRATON/Scania Autonomous Solutions intend to be the leader in the autonomous development by creating a total solution offer enabling our customers to excel in their transport operation.
The pace of the technology development is fast and the eco system of autonomous vehicles is evolving rapidly. TRATON's (and the different brand's) role in the transport value chain changes accordingly moving from being mainly a supplier of vehicles to being a full provider of sustainable transport solutions. Within this TRATON is working closely in partnerships with customers and partners to deliver the greatest customer value and future proof solutions.
About the job
As a Business Owner within the Business Development department at Scania, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of confined area applications, with a special focus on mining. This role demands a dynamic leader capable of crafting comprehensive product roadmaps based on customer demands and ensuring their meticulous execution. You will bridge the gap between customer expectations and our technical capabilities, ensuring that our product strategies are not only visionary but also meticulously aligned with our business objectives and market needs.
Your responsibilities will include:
Strategic Leadership: Craft and manage product roadmaps based on customer demand and the commercial roadmap set by the Business Development Manager.
Customer Advocacy: Represent the global voice of our customers, integrating their needs into our R&D and product strategies.
Technical Liaison: Engage in customer discussions to communicate the capabilities of our solutions and align our technical solutions with market expectations.
Product Development: Work closely with R&D to translate the product vision into viable technical solutions.
Expertise Development: Acquire deep knowledge of your domain, turning complex customer needs into detailed product specifications.
Partnership Development: Identify and establish strategic partnerships with key suppliers to enhance our product offerings and ensure TRATON/Scania remains a world leader in autonomous solutions.
Your profile
We are looking for you who is a forward-thinking individual and not only adept in agile methodologies but also proficient in autonomous hardware, software, and their underlying infrastructures. Key qualifications and attributes include:
Agile Methodologies: You have a proven track record of applying agile practices to manage and prioritize product development processes efficiently.
Technical Proficiency: Your background in autonomous systems (preferably in mining applications) enables you to grasp and articulate complex technical details effectively, both internally and externally.
Communication Skills: You are a great communicator capable of distilling and conveying complex ideas to diverse audiences, ensuring clarity and engagement.
Curiosity and Adaptability: Your curiosity drives you to continuously seek new knowledge and adapt to rapidly changing conditions with ease.
Industry Experience: Experience in the mining sector is highly desirable, providing you with insights into the specific challenges and opportunities in this area.
If you are a visionary who is ready to lead, innovative, and want to impact our business strategy at a global scale while having the drive to excel in a complex, high-stakes environment and are eager to drive technological advancements in confined area applications, we encourage you to apply.
Requirements
Post-graduate degree in Engineering or Business Administration or equivalent work experience
Drive, lead and motivate stakeholders to deliver towards defined targets
High level of proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Application
Your application should include your CV and university certificate. Final application date is 27/05. Please note that we do not accept applications over email.
For further information, please contact:
Talent Acquisition Specialist, Gabriel Eriksson Sahlin at gabriel.eriksson.sahlin@scania.com
