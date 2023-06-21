Business Operations Specialist (m/f/d)
Boeing Global Enterprise Services is now looking for a Business Operations Specialist (m/f/d) to work with the Senior Manager of Europe. The BGES Europe Team currently consists of 70 employees spread across 10 countries which is growing and evolving.
The Business Operations Specialist (m/f/d) will integrate cross-functional teams, business partners and the BGES leadership team to develop and prepare reporting and compliance documents, perform detailed analysis of data and implement process improvement initiatives. The specialist will assist with the smooth running of this regional function, develop planning documents and track the execution of functional activities and initiatives. The business operations specialist will partner with BGES leaders on long-range strategies, organizational goals, objectives and initiatives. They will also provide a continuous assessment of overall meeting/review architecture.
A significant element of the role requires the ability to collate, analyze and summarize data used in the development and proposal of organizational direction (e.g. dashboards on headcount, utilization, health cards metrics, 5-year planning cycles, budget information, training requirements and equipment/facility needs). The Specialist will be responsible for analyzing this information and developing executive level briefings. The successful candidate will lead the design, logistics and facilitation of large meetings/events. They will also lead the development and maintenance of relevant project schedules and budgets; monitor and track the execution of the plan; and communicate status for executive review.
Responsibilities:
Operational Management
Maintain the BGES Europe operating cadence, align with regional and global drumbeat. Plan, organize and coordinate regional, functional meetings on a recurring basis
Plan, coordinate and integrate with BGES teams to collect data on five operational pillars for BGES: Best Team & Talent; Deliver Service Excellence; Enhance Operational Excellence; Advance Global Infrastructure; Cost Effective Operations
Create and maintain dynamic reporting methods to collate information across the region to enable this to be easily configurable for a variety of reports
Coordinate with the BGES team in preparing, updating the desktop procedures and in identifying opportunities for simplification or automation
Coordinate with Business Support Managers and Security team to prepare, update, validate and lead the Business preparedness Plan (BPP) / International Contingency Planning (ICP) table top exercise
Build and maintain a management system to track timely updates to ESMS, Dialogic, Call tree and Compliance documents for each office in the region
Regular contact with Business Operations counterparts. Developing best practices and solving others concerns
Plan and execute all-hands meetings, round tables and team offsites
Act as an integration point to the European Enterprise Services Team
Collect inputs from the region, create consolidated 4 panel - work with BGES leader to agree content, forward ahead of meetings
Reporting & Data Analysis
Prepare and present detailed high-quality monthly Business Process Reporting (BPR) on five operational pillars for BGES: Best Team & Talent; Deliver Service Excellence; Advance Operational Excellence; Optimize Global Infrastructure; Cost Effective Operations
Prepare, update, report and maintain status of all infrastructure/facilities projects in the region
Coordinate with finance focal on monthly financial performance reports, analyze financial performance and report the results with value-added inputs
Coordinate, collect, consolidate and maintain country headcount forecast from all the business units and functions
Work closely with Senior Manager of BGES Europe to improve the quality of reporting, adopt 'best practices' and Simplification
Analyze multiple streams of data and use systems and tools to automate the information flow
Projects & Initiatives
Lead BGES's 'Enhance Operational Excellence' initiatives in coordination with business support managers and functional partners, creating a standard project reporting deck, implement and maintain a PMM
Identify and implement process improvement, simplification, standardization and integration opportunities within BGES processes and operations
Lead assigned regional and/or global projects utilizing Project Management Best Practices
Lead, develop, own and maintain SharePoint / SharePoint tools for the region
Lead, develop, implement and maintain dashboards and database to collate critical management information to support the Senior Manager to manage the region
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience)
Ability to drive action and accountability in a matrixed organization
Anticipates and responds to needs and demands of business partners and organizations (both internal and external) with a service excellence mindset
Excellent ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization
Excellent oral and written communication skills
Good understanding of continuous improvement methodologies
Proactive, self-motivated and result-driven
Professional level fluency in English
Project Management
Sets high standards of performance for self and others; assumes responsibility and accountability for successfully completing assignments or tasks; self-imposes standards of excellence rather than having standards imposed
Strong analytical skills to collect and synthesize information, develop recommendations to solve complex problems
Strong operational, financial and project management acumen and skills
Strong planning and organizing skills with attention to details
Preferred Qualifications (Desired skills/ experience)
A strong background in project management
Data analytics and ability to create dashboards and integrate information
Ability to drive action and accountability in a matrixed organization
Ability to travel ~5%
Bachelor's degree is desirable
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt preferred
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
