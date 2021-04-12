Business Operations Specialist - Manpower AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna

Manpower AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna2021-04-12The purpose of the Business Operations Specialist is to ensure that all Janssen events are of high quality, including promotional events, medical education events, educational support, advisory boards, consultations, sponsorships, patient organization events, patient organization support and internal meetings.The Business Operations Specialist coordinates planning and organizes logistics, administration, and documentation for all types of customer events in collaboration with the Event Requestor from MAF, Commercial or External Affairs.The assignment is estimated to start end of April 2021 and will last for at least six months. During the period you will be employed by Manpower.Examples of what you will be doing* Set up and drive event intake meeting with Event Requestor and or brand team, with the aim to align on event concept, content and learning objectives, target audience, event communication strategy, logistics and digital options, vendors, speakers and event faculty where needed as well as raise any out-of-framework or non-compliant event plans with the Event Requestor.* Support country brand teams in setting up their annual activity plan related to events.* Handle all administration for customer events in iConnect, ICD and HPR, from initiation to finalization, as well as handle all contact to Amex and other external event organisers, and organise logistics in line with event plan and budget agreed with Event Requestor. n Handle event related contacts with attendees and speakers. This includes the contract creation, registration; information on travel and accommodation; managing payment and disclosure documentation.* Develop event materials in collaboration with Event Requestor, external agency, faculty and speakers.* Submit event details and materials to local trade associations following local country requirements.* Take proactive and timely action on any arising issues which may endanger the event plan, budget or compliance.* Retain relevant event information and documentation (electronic or hard copy) in line with Records Retention Schedule and Nordic archiving routines.* Collect feedback, coordinate the evaluation of events and provide brand teams with analysis and recommendations for continuous improvement.* Act as a super-user for assigned event processes and systems.* Upload and review non-brand related material to Janssens's designated approval system (iMedical)* Implement any revisions to existing materials in line with instructionsIn order to succeed you need to;* Put the needs of Our Credo stakeholders first* Pursue the highest standards of quality, compliance, and ethics* Ensure everyday actions contribute to Our Purpose Connect inclusively to address health needs* Build internal and external relationships based on respect* Seek, listen to, and incorporate diverse points of view n Collaborates openly across boundaries and acts as a team player Key Compliance Requirements Applicable to all roles: standard text can be complemented with role-specific requirements* Ensure alignment of the all activities with J&J Credo, applicable J&J procedures and policies including but not limited to those related with Health Care Compliance, Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance, GCPs, Regulatory Regulations and local Legislation;* Ensure safety reporting requirements (timely AE/PQC reporting) as set out in company policies and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are met and appropriately managed when planning projects, developing materials, executing projects and contracting vendors;* Ensures HCC and legal requirements (Fair Market Value, Transfer of Value rules, Promotional Materials rules) are fully understood, appropriately managed and complied with when planning projects, developing materials;* Comply with designated SOP's and mandatory training for the role (Mandatory Training : MTP Matrix )* Complete annual Adverse Event and Quality Complaint Reporting Awareness training and HCC/FCPA Awareness training n Report Adverse Events and Quality complaints in a timely way according to current guidelines/SOP* Act in accordance with Johnson & Johnson HCC requirements in interactions with Healthcare Professionals and Government OfficialsAbout youYou have:* A Bachelor's degree or equivalent* 2-5 years of work experience in comparable role* Healthcare, pharmaceutical or similar industry experience* Strong skills in Microsoft Office required* High proficiency in the Swedish* Great communications skills* High proficiency in spoken and written EnglishYou have the ability to:* strive in the light of stressful situations and deadlines, thus deploying a good sense of urgency.* maintain overview and manage many ongoing projects in parallel* stay proactive and independent way of working being naturally inclined to drive initiatives in a timely manner.* develop successful and strong relationships with external as well as internal stakeholders.* be flexible and service minded approach to interacting with key stakeholders.* stay focused and keep a structured mindset with regards to project management.* provide guidance and feedback to maximize performance of individuals and/or groupsApply today!Would like to apply for this job? 