Business Officer - Charging and Infrastructure at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team at Volvo Energy as Business Office C&IS.
Charging and Infrastructure Solutions - C&IS
Charging and infrastructure solutions C&IS is a function within Volvo Energy. We develop Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) / Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) C&IS offering in conjunction with Business Areas and partners. We work by lobbying and advocacy, legislation monitoring, partnerships, and associations to create and accelerate industry standardization and roll-out.
We identify and extract public funding and subsidies across applicable markets and regions. We create new business offer opportunities as well as value propositions together with our Volvo Group colleagues and partners. We jointly simplify the electrification transformation for our customers and society and accelerate the journey towards 100% fossil free. In doing so, we will support Volvo Group's sustainability.
We are the natural go-to expert function within the Volvo Group for BEV/FCEV C&IS.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
If you enjoy working together with great colleagues in the forefront of sustainability, in a purpose driven, high paced, high energy and forward leaning environment, then you might be the person we are looking for!
C&IS is a fast-moving area that handles new technologies and services. We are looking for someone who can provide the structure and necessary frameworks to create an agile platform, supporting the needed progress and building the clarity within the organization, thus building a foundation for success.
To be successful in this role, it requires proactive, excellent stakeholder management skills, efficient communication, and ability to interact and influence at all levels. You are a master of building network and bringing people together in a very quick and efficient way. You understand what information should be provided when and to whom internally/externally and how to package it. You have a strong drive and business mind set, excellent administrative skills, you are agile and structured, all at the same time!
In this role you will coordinate the C&IS Governance and make sure that the structure, flow, and agility is in place to support the needed guidance and decisions within the area of C&IS. You will make sure that the items are cross-functional, timely prepared and decisions as well as guidance are executed and followed up.
You will manage the C&IS Portfolio of projects and follow up the strategic program. This entails as an example monitoring the progress of ongoing initiatives and providing regular reports on their status for various stakeholders and forums.
Making it a success for yourself and Volvo Energy
Welcome to a global team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusion. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story, as each colleague truly matters and plays an essential role in our journey.
To succeed, we believe you are innovative, pragmatic, creative with a positive spirit, curious and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Being recognized in your specialties, you are a forward-looking person, and you see opportunities when others see risks. Being appreciated by your peers, you enjoy connecting with a broad network, building win-win approaches and developing relationships.
You have a strong ability to move from words to action in an organized and structured way. You are down-to-earth and are equally at home working hands-on as you are leading strategic discussions.
Consequently, whilst demands are high, there is also plenty of opportunities to learn and grow - as a professional and as a person. We will be a fairly small team and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this intrapreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
Experience of managing complex high-speed areas with direct business impact in large cross-functional organizations
University degree in engineering, business or similar
You have good administrative and communication skills providing timely and helpful information to others across the organization
You are skilled in driving stakeholder engagement and alignment
You can easily simplify complex matters and work through high quantities of information
Excellent in establishing internal as well as external long-term relationships
Excellent knowledge in building networks and leveraging intrapreneurial skills in large, cross-functional organizations
Experience in charging and infrastructure or related part of the ecosystem is considered a merit
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Feel free to contact us if you have further questions
Kristina Nilsson, Head of Charging and Infrastructure Solutionskristina.r.nilsson@volvo.com
• 46739027668
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8149164