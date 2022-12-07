Business & System Analyst
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for you who love working in the space between Digital and Finance. Also, you have a passion for challenging the status quo and you love being a part of a dynamic team in a global company!
We've embarked on an exciting journey to transform our shopping centres into destinations. We call these destinations Meeting places. Together with IKEA and other partners Ingka Centres co-create virtual and physical meeting places where the many can meet, find what they need, and connect with their communities and the world.
We believe you have experience in the digital field working with an agile setup, preferable in a customer-focused, fast-paced environment. This, combined with previous experience in finance gives you a deep understanding of the digital business.
You enjoy and have experience from working in a global organization with cross-functional teams and many stakeholders. To succeed in this role, you should be passionate about understanding the stakeholder needs, business processes and detailed business requirements, know how to best deliver the wanted business value through our digital solutions, and taking the lead for the initiatives from start to end. Together with your team, you will deliver business value in the organization through our digital solutions!
Furthermore, you bring:
• Experience within finance in at least one of the areas: general ledger, fixed assets, accounts payable, accounts receivable, tax or financial reporting.
• Self leadership and a "can-do mentality" - by presenting initiatives and drive the potential business value from start to finish
• A few years working experience in Business analysis in relation to digital solutions, solution management and/or Solution architecture, preferably in relation to relevant business processes
• Experience working with an ERP solution, preferable within Dynamics, but you could also bring knowledge from another ERP system such as SAP, Oracle or M3
• Previous Experience from project management is preferable but not a must
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
In this role you get the perfect mix between meeting the business to analyze and understand its needs as well as having a close connection to the technical side. Your mission is to bring business value to our organization through our digital solutions by eliciting, analyzing, challenging and documenting the business requirements, use cases, user stories.
You will be exploring unknown areas, within your competence area, and then analyze them in order to understand the need in regards to the opportunities and limitations of the systems. You will facilitate the identification and elaboration of feasible solutions for process, organization and service with business modelling, while managing expectations among the stakeholders.
Furthermore, you will:
• Lead initiatives (epics) from an undefined business need to an implemented business value through our digital solutions
• Challenge and assure quality of stakeholder needs, business requirements and solution alternatives in order to identify consequences and reduce risks.
• Support project management in setting up a business analysis approach that is appropriate for the chosen project approach. Support architecture in creation of business blueprint and managing dependencies relating to processes, information and platforms
• Support with definition and validation of high level & low level design for business development activities (project & releases) in cooperation with architecture and vendor resources
• Validate compliance of business requirements through the validation/test processes and support user acceptance test planning, preparation & execution, including test case definition and drive acceptance;
• Contribute to the creation of documentation in co-operation with process teams and IT suppliers. Contribute to the creation of the 'learning offer' for the platform including training materials and delivery of training
In this role you will report to Pia Fristedt, Platform Area Manager. The position will be based in Malmö, Sweden.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We've embarked on an exciting journey to transform our shopping centres into destinations always anchored by IKEA, and that go way beyond shopping, offering a carefully selected series of activities, events and initiatives tailored to the needs of the communities that surround them.
That's what we call "meeting places".
As a long-term partner of IKEA, we share our vision, our culture and our values, while what makes our businesses different is the way we fulfil our vision. If the idea of IKEA is to create a better life at home, we work hard to create a better everyday life outside of the home by developing virtual and physical meeting places where people can meet shop, and connect with their communities.
We have big plans for the future that involve expanding to new locations, opening smaller-scale concepts closer to the city centres, digitalisation, and most of all, living up to shared sustainability goals. We're constantly looking for energetic, purpose-led and creative people who'd like to join us on our journey to create meeting places around the world.
Commercial and Digital (C&D) Domain enables Meeting Places, acting as a commercial engine to drive visitation and brand awareness through partnership and co-creation of innovative commercial and customer solutions, concepts and insights, creating an outstanding 360 degree experience for customers and communities' solutions.
Sounds exciting? There's a lot more to know about us! Take a look at our website, read our stories and try to imagine how you can be part of our team helping us reach our goals!
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
If you have job specific questions, or questions about the recruitment process please contact hektor.thomke@ingka.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but please no later than the 16th of December 2022 .
