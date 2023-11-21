Business Navigator
2023-11-21
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can! Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy!
In Range we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
This movement cannot be achieved without analysis, business insights and facts and that's where we within RA Business navigation steps in (and up) and where we now have a gap and a need for a Business Navigator! Come and join us!
As a Business Navigator for the Range Areas you will be part of a bigger team of Business Navigators where we support and challenge each other, share best examples, and develop as team and individuals. But your main task is to stay close to the Range Area (RA)/Home Furnishing Business (HFB) you support where you will be the main contact to secure that the range and product development is based on analysis, business insights and facts and where vital process are navigated in with the full business perspective, both in "happy flow" and "when the going gets tough".
You will be leading HFB performance management in which requires a passion for and the ability to spot business opportunities behind data, an analytical and business-driven mindset and strong communication skills. Your tools are data, facts & figures. Your approach will be to work pro-actively to add insights, recommendations, and scenarios. Your secret is to combine the passion, the tools, and the approach to secure that our (your) range creates a better everyday life for the many people.
Your main responsibilities as a RA/HFB Business Navigator are:
• Which products are not wanted or needed anymore? What does "fancy words" means in, realistic but ambitious, numbers and goals? Do we plan to sell AND produce on same level? Answer to these questions you will secure through existing processes.
• The X-factor for each business, product type, region, sales channel will be yours to find together with your colleagues in your Range area where your analysis identify opportunities and risks, creates scenario plans and secure.
We think you are a star and to shine in this role we want you to be a goal-oriented person with the ability to implement, deliver and follow up results. You can create clarity and having both a holistic view and an eye for detail. You can handle a lot of data and make it understandable for colleagues in different positions. You will partner with the RA/HFA to make an impact on the current and future business of "your" home furnishing range. You are flexible, used to handling changes and are always striving for simplicity in everything you do. You work proactively, take initiative, and have the creative ability to find new solutions and optimize and challenge the existing ones.
It would be great if you already know the IKEA Business model, our strategic landscape, and our Product Development process (DNP/Improves). But if you don't, don't worry, everyone has been where you are, and most things still remains to be done.
In the role of Business Navigator, we believe that you have a university degree in Business/Finance/Economics (or a related field). You have previous experience in business performance management and financial management with at least 2 years of experience. Knowledge of calculation systems, MS Office package, reporting tools and business information tools such as Qlik Sense. Fluent in English, spoken and written.
Furthermore, we wish you to have experience from working with performance management, business controlling/analyses or similar topics.
For us it's important that you are guided by our IKEA values in your daily behaviors and are inspired by our vision. Many things you can learn as we go but the values and our vision are crucial that you share from the beginning. More information around our values you can find here: https://about.ikea.com/en/about-us/ikea-culture-and-values
So, are you the one we are looking for?
If so, we will be happy to receive your application in English before 10th of December 2023. The recruitment process will be ongoing so don't wait with submitting your application.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Henrik Frisk, Business Navigation Managers for Furniture's, at +46 723-527 436 and if you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. Ersättning
