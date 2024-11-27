Business Manager Group Bess At Volvo Energy
2024-11-27
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
Within the Volvo Energy Sales and Services team, we hold the responsibility to commercialize the Volvo Branded Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) offering, both to existing customers and new customer groups. Our Battery Energy Storage Systems will support e-mobility and charging, provide temporary power supply as well as optimize commercial and industrial sites when it comes to decarbonizing and lowering energy costs.
In this role you will be given a unique opportunity to shape and drive the early development of this new business for Volvo Group, together with the leadership team and a set of skilled and committed colleagues. We will work on solutions that will drive economically viable circularity and take us to a sustainable future.
As Business Manager Group BESS, you will have a central role to develop and execute Volvo Energys' internal BESS sales roadmap.
You will lead the deployment of BESS solutions in Volvo Group sites creating the total offer and securing project execution in close collaboration with the sites and Sales Engineering among others.
With multiple projects running at once, we are looking for someone to work in a fast-paced environment with a can-do attitude and self-disciplined approach taking ownership, providing solutions and alternatives.
You will also be the main interface for Group internal BESS sales and will liaise with Business Areas to support BESS sales solutions and pilots as part of a commercial crew.
Your starting point will be:
* Develop the BESS solutions offer for Volvo Group sites: packaging and adapting product and services offer supporting sustainability and energy efficiency targets, acting as subject matter expert.
* Building and maintaining management level relationships with key internal stakeholders, identifying, assessing and establishing priorities using technical and strategic criteria.
* Develop the operational strategy, tailored processes and transactions needed for energy storage solutions and services to be deployed in Volvo sites, securing project execution on agreed KPIs.
* Develop mid- and long-term strategy roadmap for internal sales together with Business Areas.
* Create compelling communication around BESS solutions for our sites.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
We will be a fairly small team that will grow with the business and therefore look for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision. Moreover, it will be essential you have a strong ability to form trustful relationships to effectively work with partners - inside and outside of the Volvo Group - in a cross-functional manner.
Center of gravity for the organization and main location for this position will be Gothenburg Sweden.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
* Strong management level stakeholder relationships. An extensive network within Volvo Group would be advantageous.
* Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills.
* Strong analytical skills and commercial acumen
* Minimum 10 years of sales, technical or commercial experience (directly in energy storage would be a plus).
* Superior verbal and written communication skills and high attention to detail.
* Track record in driving processes to efficient close as a deal leader.
* Master's degree in a relevant subject (environmental studies, business, economics, engineering, sciences, computer science, mathematics, statistics, or similar)
Experience on battery-based energy storage systems and contracting from a technical and commercial perspective would be beneficial.
Feel free to contact me if you have further questions:
Belén Neira, Head of Sales Europe and Internationalbelen.neira@volvo.com
