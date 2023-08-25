Business Manager
Do want to be a part of driving value across Telenor's Nordic tower operations?
Are you structured and analytical with a passion for communication of financial and operational performance? Are you curious and want to gain insight into the drivers behind business performance and understand financial results and value creation in a broader context? As a Business Manager in Nordic Towers, you will have the opportunity to develop, drive and play a key role in the financial reporting processes, creating stories from figures and analysis.
Together with the Nordic Towers finance team and the operating tower companies, some of your key deliverables will be to gain in-depth understanding of financial development and present the results to management. Furthermore, you will plan and facilitate the pan-Nordic forecast and long-term financial planning processes as well as support the tower companies and participate in selected projects/analysis on an ad-hoc basis.
Some of your main responsibilities:
Consolidate the aggregated Nordic Towers financial view and prepare monthly and quarterly management reports.
Prepare material for Financial Review, Business Area and Board meetings, or other performance management meetings, including preparation and briefing on important issues.
Plan and facilitate the forecasting and long-term financial planning process across Nordic Towers.
Provide relevant analysis of financial and/or operational performance ensuring decisions are made based on the best information available
Preferred qualifications and experience:
Master's degree within business or finance.
Minimum 3 years of relevant experience.
Solid financial understanding, incl P&L, Cash flow and balance sheet.
Interest in the drivers behind business performance and value creation in a broader context.
Analytical approach with a structured way of work and documentation.
Extensive knowledge using MS-Office applications, especially Excel, Word and PowerPoint, as well as financial ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, Hyperion/HFM) and able to guide others in the use of these systems/tools.
Proficiency in English language, both oral and written.
Excellent communications skills balancing high-level communication with the required level of accuracy.
An excellent team player, that thrives in a cross-functional and pan-Nordic work environment.
In Nordic Towers we offer you:
At Telenor Nordic Towers, you have the chance to join a team that's pivotal in connecting Norway's, Sweden's, and Finland's digital infrastructure. Focused on constructing and upkeeping top-tier, sustainable, and critical telecommunications infrastructure, we serve as the cornerstone of our modern information society. This positions us to transform how we connect, communicate, and interact in the future. You'll experience a distinctive and empowering workplace where your opinions matter, your input creates tangible effects, and you can engage with skilled colleagues who genuinely share a passion for their work, our customers, and the company.
Practical information:
For more information, please contact Hanne Brækken, CFO Nordic Towers, +47 91547909 / hanne-resch.brakken@telenor.no
Application due date is September 4th, 2023.
This position can be based in either Norway, Sweden or Finland.
Some travelling might be required.
We do a background check on relevant candidates through Semac AS.
The candidate would need to be able to obtain a security clearance in accordance with the Norwegian Security Act.
Telenor Nordic Towers' goal is to become the leading Nordic tower company and is comprised of Telenor Infra (in Norway), Telenor Tower Sweden, and DNA Tower (in Finland). All companies are ensuring critical telecommunication infrastructure across the Nordic region. With a strong team of almost 130 employees, we thrive in embracing continuous development, green practices, sustainability, and innovative solutions.
