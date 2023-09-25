Business IT Solution Developer
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania Credit AB provides financial and insurance solutions to customers, dealers and distributors in 2 main regions: Middle East and West Africa. In addition to those Scania Credit AB is running a Distributor Financing and Factoring solution for non-captive distributors in different parts of the world.
The head office and Market Support Centre are based in Södertälje, supporting the local markets with governance, management, strategic development, credit risk function, contract administration and systems. Currently, we are 50 employees, whereof 35 in Södertälje, managing a financed portfolio of about 190 MEUR of assets.
Currently we are looking for a Business IT Solution Developer to strengthen our Process & IT department.
Job Description
Your main responsibility will be to work within the support and maintenance organization and participate in various projects within Scania Credit.
You will focus on projects and assignments outside the daily IT-operations. You will be the bridge between the business and the technical solutions, interacting with the business representatives, Scania IT, system providers and other stakeholders.
Key responsibilities as a Business IT Solution Developer are:
• represent Scania Credit IT in various projects from pre-study to implementation
• investigate and analyze possible solutions from an IT perspective
• understanding and documentation of technical-and business requirements
• preparation of system environments
• technical support during testing
• technical implementation of solutions and its ' documentation
• backup for the operation-, support- and maintenance resource
• system improvements - proactively deliver recommendations for changes and improvements to business applications and procedures
As a part of our Support and Maintenance Organization you will work cross-functionally with various departments (IT, Credit Administration, Finance, Credit Risk and Business Development teams), and together you will continue to develop a strong back office of SCA.
Your profile
To be successful in this position you are a self-going and highly motivated team player, with the ability to make things happen and drive initiatives independently. You are a well-organized administrator and used to working in an international environment with people of various background and nationality. Your "can-do" attitude and professional approach will be important in this role which offers you great opportunities to gain new knowledge and experiences. If you have worked with complex projects in an international context, that is an advantage.
Your skills and formal qualifications should preferably include:
• Service minded
• Ability to smoothly cooperate with different stakeholders
• Analytical and problem-solving skills, independent thinker, great attention to detail
• Ability to engage and influence stakeholders
• Excellent communication skills
• Documentation skills (in English)
• Have a university degree in computer science or related field, or work experience to meet up with the requirement
• Three or more years of relevant experience
• at least 3 years' experience in software development C, C++, C#, Visual Basic, .NET, SQL scripting
• Experience working for finance companies is an advantage
• Knowledge of working with Banqsoft products (View21) is an advantage.
It is considered as an advantage if you have earlier experiences from IT projects within the financial services area and/or are familiar with the IT-organization at Scania.
We offer:
• opportunities for growth in a dynamic and complex environment,
• interesting challenges,
• working for international company with highly skilled colleagues within a diverse team.
Additional information
For more information please contact Michelle Dsouza, IT Manager: michelle.dsouza@scania.com
or Karolina Kulinska, HR Manager, karolina.kulinska@scania.com
Application
Your application shall be in English and contain personal letter and CV.
Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period, final application date is 17 of September, 2023.
Scania Financial Services (SFS) is serving Scania customers, dealers and distributors in 50 markets through 15 business units (BU's) by offering competitive and innovative financing and insurance solutions. Nearly 900 dedicated professionals manage a portfolio consisting of more than 139.000 finance contracts representing around 70 bn SEK of assets. Furthermore SFS has built up an insurance portfolio of some 69.000 contracts.
The aim for SFS is to become a true and integrated part of the Scania Solution Sales offering by developing customer satisfaction and loyalty while adding values to the stakeholders and customer's customers when living the Scania Experience Ersättning
Lön enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8139454