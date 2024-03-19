Business Intelligence Operations Analyst
2024-03-19
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As a Business Intelligence Operations Analyst at Saab Surveillance, you belong to the Operational Development function within Operational Excellence. Your main task will be to utilize data from several sources such as historical and forecasted financial figures, operational numbers, market conditions and product strategies. You will focus on the performance and work with key performance indicators (KPIs), make observations, visualize data, and investigate to discover and present new insights to improve outcome.
The data is interpreted to identify patterns and trends and to improve our business going forward. You will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and presenting data to help the organization gain new insights, make strategic business and operational decisions, increase efficiency and profitability, as well as develop best practices and ways of working.
On top, you will also get to work with advanced data analysis tools and tap into Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools, to assist the team in evolving and growing these technologies going forward. You will work with tools such as SQL, Excel PowerPivot and Qlik Sense.
In order to execute the responsibilities successfully, you together with your closest colleagues will cover the whole value chain from data collection, analysis and visualization to presentation. You will be part of a team where the core focus is to provide insights and knowledge to several Business Governance and Management Teams.
Your profile
As a candidate for this position, you possess the capacity to take on great responsibility, organize and systemize multi-dimensional tasks, and demonstrate excellent analytical skills. You are also collaborative and committed to delivering on time. You genuinely need to enjoy analyzing data and have an understanding of how business decisions impact the overall picture.
Furthermore, you need to have a strong business acumen and analytical skills to navigate complex scenarios and make informed decisions, as well as transfer current position and future opportunities into business value.
The successful candidate has a broad profile with at least the following attributes:
* Bachelor 's and/or Master 's degree in relevant area
* Experience of Operations and Operational figures, preferably incl. Product dimension and Sales and Operations planning
* Experience of Finance and Financial figures
* Experience of working cross-border with international operations
* Good ability to communicate in English, both verbally and written form
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
