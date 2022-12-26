Business Intelligence Consultant to Nexer Helsingborg
Do you have experience in Business Intelligence and Power BI? Then you do want to talk to us!
We are looking for you with a few years of experience in developing solutions in Business Intelligence, analytics, data integration, Data Warehouse and Power BI. You are offered various assignments and above all, you will be part of a wonderful group that is at the forefront of everything that Advanced Analytics means.
We care about our employees and you will be offered the opportunity for training and certifications. Furthermore, we invest a lot in maintaining a strong cohesion through various social gatherings.
What does the role look like?
You will work with collecting, structuring and visualizing data from different data sources. You support the business by transforming ideas, large amounts of data and strategies into business benefits and decisions based on facts.
Our assignments often have an international character, therefore fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing is a natural part of the work. The consulting assignments are partly in our office and partly with our customers, therefore travel in the immediate area is part of everyday life.
Your background
We are looking for you who have a few years of experience in Business Intelligence, business systems, decision support and/or business planning. You have knowledge of QlikView and QlikSense and/or Power BI and worked with the design and modelling of data warehouses. Furthermore, you know database systems such as SQL. We also believe that you have worked with data integration in SSIS and/or Data Factory.
We are looking for a person who can handle BI solutions from business understanding, design of solution and development of the same. This also includes an understanding of practical work with data storage.
A plus is if you have experience of BI implementations in a cloud environment, for example, Microsoft Azure or Snowflake as well as that you are used to an agile way of working like Scrum or Kanban.
Why Nexer?
Within Nexer, there is a pronounced challenge that permeates all assignments and the company as a whole: if there is a smarter solution, we will find it. An endeavour that challenges us every day and allows us to think outside the given framework and together with our customers make the brave decisions required to create development.
We offer problem-solving, everything from developing a new system to designing an online shop or something else where our broad and pointed expertise in technology comes into its own. Our assignments often have an international character, therefore fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing is a natural part of the work. The consulting assignments are partly in our office and usually with our customers, therefore travel in the local area is part of everyday life.
Application
You are very welcome to send in your registration of interest below. Unfortunately, we can not handle applications sent via email, but if you have questions you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Maria Jaern Ekengren at maria.ekengren@nexergroup.com
. We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Ersättning
