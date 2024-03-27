Business Intelligence Analyst | Philip Morris | Stockholm
2024-03-27
Jefferson Wells is actively seeking a skilled Business Intelligence Analyst to join Philip Morris in Stockholm! If you have a passion for in-depth data analysis, creating impactful reports, and collaborating with diverse teams to extract valuable business insights, then this role is tailor-made for you. Your application is warmly welcomed today!
Location: Stockholm
Start: As soon as possible
Duration: A minimum of 6 months, with excellent chances for extension
Job Description
As a Business Intelligence Analyst at Philip Morris, you'll play a pivotal role in supporting and managing various analyses, predominantly Power BI-based, with a strong emphasis on business data analysis. Your daily tasks will include:
* Dive into diverse data sources to collect and organize data, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and completeness
* Transform raw data into actionable insights that contribute to strategic business decisions
* Craft visually compelling reports and dashboards using Excel and Power BI
* Collaborate with teams across the organization to enhance and streamline business processes
* Propose and implement automated solutions to boost efficiency and profitability
* Meticulously document designs, requirements, and user manuals for business intelligence solutions
Requirements
To excel in this role, we expect you to have a robust analytical skillset for deriving meaningful insights, familiarity with BI technologies, and crucial expertise in Power BI, including dataflows, datasets, and data visualization. Proficiency in Excel and Power BI is paramount, along with data modeling, proven experience in data manipulation, and meticulous attention to detail. You should also possess a systematic problem-solving approach, effective communication skills to translate complex findings, and expertise in project management.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells, a part of Manpower Group, is the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, Purchasing, Communication, Marketing, and Human Resources. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells, you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluated continuously.
