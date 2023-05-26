Business Intelligence Analyst Finance
Consilium Safety Group AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Consilium Safety Group AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values, and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow. With a market leading position, robustness, and pioneer thinking - we are now on our journey to transform and shape the future of the industry, by becoming #1 in SafetyTech.
We are seeking an experienced Business Intelligence Analyst with a strong Finance background to join our growing team. The successful candidate will be responsible for analyzing complex financial data and turning it into actionable insights that inform business decisions.
Our tool for Business Intelligence is PowerBI supported by TimXtender.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain financial models to support decision-making
• Gather and analyze financial data from multiple sources
• Create reports and dashboards to communicate key financial metrics to stakeholders across the organization
• Interpret and support financial analysis based on generally accepted methods
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and identify opportunities for process improvement
• Ensure data accuracy and integrity by developing and implementing data governance policies and procedures
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in finance and business intelligence
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field
• 3+ years of experience working in Finance
• Strong analytical skills and the ability to work with large data sets
• Experience with data visualization tools such as Power BI
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
If you are a self-starter with a passion for using data to drive business decisions, we encourage you to apply for this exciting position.
About us
Since the company was founded, the company's main goal has been the same - to save lives. We strive to be a great place to grow, and we are driven forward by our core values, 'I take responsibility,' 'I take initiative,' 'We deliver' and 'One global team'. Our corporate culture is characterized by warm and family atmosphere where the individual can be in focus. If this sounds like your next place to grow - connect with us!
Application & contact
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position as soon as possible as we are reviewing applications on a continuous basis. The deadline to apply is April 30th. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consilium Safety Group AB
(org.nr 556519-2134), http://consiliumsafety.com Arbetsplats
Consilium Safety Jobbnummer
7823314