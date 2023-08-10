Business Information Security Officer (biso)
Are you passionate about information security?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Accelerate Swedbank's information security direction and drive strategic issues as a part of the Information Security Transformation and on behalf of the Group CISO.
• Support the Group CISO and coordinate Group-wide information security priorities, projects, and initiatives.
• Be part of a newly established function focused on change, advise and transformation that ensures that information security is integrated, fit-for-purpose and relevant across Swedbank Group.
• Ensure information security is considered and integrated across the Swedbank Group and key initiatives to reach the Information Security Strategic Targets and that it becomes a key business enabler.
What is needed in this role:
• As a business information security officer (BISO) you are a senior-level executive with the drive to oversee, advise and manage the information security and cybersecurity strategy and operations for the business and organization.
• Experience of successful multi-level stakeholder engagement with strong communication and storytelling skills, easily making sense of the complex and what it is important, using a variety of channels and methods.
• Experience of information security and/or transformation program management on strategical level, ensuring measurable outcomes, preferably in a highly digitalised way and on enterprise level.
• You have a strong self-leader mindset and can lead, inspire, and guide others, yet a team-player, curious and a change-maker, and have a passion for learning, collaborating and helping others.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
you will be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. You will be a key player in transforming and influencing how information and cyber security is enabling Swedbank's business transformation and navigating the uncertainty of the cyber threat landscape.
You will be a part of a function that consists of information security awareness specialists and transformation and information security officers who define, maintain and bridge security strategies with overall business strategies to guide and enforce that critical success where Group Information Security has the key responsibility towards the bank and the promises made.
Our goals are:
• Business enablement and engagement
• Strategy and target alignment
• Behavior and awareness growth." Heléna Malm, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.08.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ, Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius
Recruiting manager: Heléna Malm +46730463635
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, +46 8 585 946 52
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3900-5900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3600-5400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4550-6850 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
