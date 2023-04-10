Business Health, Safety, Quality & Environment Manager
2023-04-10
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Seize this opportunity to take on a challenge amongst the world leaders in our market. You will be a part of Grid & Power Quality Solutions in Sweden, a unit within the Power Grids division. Grid & Power Quality Solutions technology enables power systems owners to increase the capacity of their existing power systems while improving electrical stability at the same time. The result is more electrical power can reach consumers with minimal environment impact after shorter project times and at lower investment costs.
Your responsibilities
As HSE and Quality Manager for Grid & Power Quality Solutions Sweden you will be part of the Management Team and be responsible to drive a first-class implementation of Hitachi Energy HSE and Quality targets within our organization, towards our customers and stakeholders.
You will lead a team with responsibility to implement company processes, develop strategies and follow up on statistics related to your area of responsibility.
Support our HSE and quality work in tenders and projects.
You will be responsible for reports and investigations of HSE and quality incidents, including feedback on lessons learned and best practice from own unit and across the community towards management and employees.
Drive behavioral change through implementing group-wide performance improvement programs and practices to ensure an exemplary health and safety culture, as well as a strong focus on environment throughout the organization in alignment with business unit and division initiatives.
You will report to the Operating Unit Manager in Sweden.
Your background
To succeed in this role, it is crucial that you have previous experience in or are currently working with HSE and or Quality. This perhaps in the building and construction sector with good knowledge of Swedish HSE construction rules and regulations.
We are in the project business. If you have this or similar background this would be of interest for us.
It is a plus if you hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree.
You are a flexible, pragmatic, and diplomatic professional, able to convey different opinions without conflict.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects you run.
You have excellent communication and collaboration skills and are able to successfully persuade and influence colleagues from different levels.
To communicate in Swedish is essential for this position and fluency (oral & written) in English is also a requirement.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before May 1! We are looking forward to your resume with cover letter where you motivate why you are suited for this position. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Andreas Burstedt +46 72-210 48 93, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson +46 107-38 08 21, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to recruitment consultant Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
