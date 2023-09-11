Business Health, Safety and Environment Manager
2023-09-11
We are now looking for a Business Health, Safety and Environment Manager-C in Västerås.
Description:
Lead a team of HSE Specialists (in Local Division (or) Local Business Unit, Hub (or) Project) and contribute to improving Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) performance in the respective organization to ensure an exemplary health and safety culture as well as a strong focus on the environment. Support the business by applying in-depth HSE knowledge to offer solutions and advice. Facilitate delivery of support from the Center of Expertise (CoE) and ensure effective risk management through HSE excellence along PG's value chain. Reports HSE incidents. Feeds back on lessons learned and best practice from own unit and across PG to management and employees. Reports on HSE performance and progress on implementation of PG Group Sustainability objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs) to PG Group, as required.
Your responsibilities:
• As HSE Manager for Power Quality you will be part of the Management Team and be responsible to drive a first-class implementation of our targets within our organization, towards our customers and stakeholders.
• You will lead a team with responsibility to implement company processes, develop strategies and follow up on statistics related to your area of responsibility.
• Support our HSE work in tenders and projects.
• You will be responsible for reports and investigations of HSE and quality incidents, including feedback on lessons learned and best practice from own unit and across the community to-wards management and employees.
• Drive and support the unit's sustainability strategy and give input the company's strategies.
• Drive behavioural change through implementing group-wide performance improvement pro-grams and practices to ensure an exemplary health and safety culture, as well as a strong focus on environment throughout the organization in alignment with business unit and company initiatives.
Your background:
• To succeed in this role, it is crucial that you have previous experience in or are currently working with HSE. This perhaps in the building and construction sector/industry with good knowledge of Swedish HSE construction rules and regulations.
• Knowledge of the Swedish work environment law/electrical safety
• We are in the project business. If you have this or similar background this would be of interest for us.
• It is a plus if you hold a Bachelor of Engineering degree.
• You are a flexible, pragmatic, and diplomatic professional, able to convey different opinions without conflict.
• You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects you run.
• You have excellent communication and collaboration skills and can successfully persuade and influence colleagues from different levels.
To communicate in English is essential for this position and fluency (oral & written) , Swedish would be beneficial.
