Business Financial Controller
2025-06-12
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables.
For the HVDC Finance team in Ludvika, Sweden, we are now searching for you who have previous experience as a Business Controller and want to join us on our exciting journey ahead!
As a Business Financial Controller at HVDC, you will act as a financial business partner to various business managers. Effective collaboration & working with local controlling teams to optimize financial performance will be the center of attention in your daily job. You will also support effective business decisions by monitoring, controlling, analyzing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate various business alternatives and recommend appropriate business solutions.
These tasks require you to be a driven person with an ability to effectively apply your knowledge & skills into practice. Your responsibilities also include recommending and implementing initiatives to improve productivity, reduce costs and increase efficiencies, as well as to evaluate various business plans and support in building scenarios and recommend suitable action. Therefore, we ideally see that you have knowledge and good amount of working experience from related tasks in a previous roles, i.e. factory controller/business controller/controller within manufacturing companies.
We hope that you believe in lifelong learning and that you are not afraid of stepping in as the leader to drive the team forward, as well as to coach, mentor, share knowledge, and learn from your colleagues.
Does this seem interesting to you? Don't hesitate to apply!
Your Responsibilities
Manage business planning and forecasting, lead the financials and ensuring reconciliation of the forecast with project execution plans, and serve as interface to business managers.
Assess financial impacts, develop scenarios, and offer strategic recommendations based on thorough financial analysis.
Drive cost structure, effective function controlling and propose suitable business model.
Drive various initiatives to improve productivity and cost efficiency and provide insight and analysis to support the decision-making.
Lead annual budget creation, hourly rate updates, and ensure accurate, timely financial reporting as per guidelines.
Monitor progress across business operations, delivering in-depth insights and analysis to support informed decision-making at all levels of the organization.
Take charge of optimizing cost structures and improving line function controls, focusing on enhancing overall productivity and efficiency.
Address under-absorption issues and take proactive corrective actions and develop and implement internal controls, manage audits, and improve operations.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Admnistration, or related area.
Several years of relevant business controlling, factory controlling experience or similar.
Several years of experience in Factory controlling including Inventory and capex management.
Exceptional analytical decision making and planning skills and structured way of working.
Good working knowledge of SAP S4 Hanna financial module and excellent skills in Excel.
English, both written and spoken, is required. Swedish and/or other languages are considered an advantage.
Self-motivated, goal-orientated, and driven person with an ambition to learn and develop, capable of working both alone and as part of a team.
Additional Information
This role can be based in either Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
We are looking for two new colleagues with the right mindset to join our team. Don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements, we want to learn more about you and how you can contribute to the team. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled during the advertisement period.
Recruiting manager Ritesh Rai, ritesh.rai@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Ritesh Rai, ritesh.rai@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85.
