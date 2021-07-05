Business Expert to Digital Core - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Business Expert to Digital Core
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Job Description
About the product area and product team
Digital Core is a part of the Customer Fulfilment domain and is the digital thread throughout our supply chain. Our vision is to create a world leading supply chain tech team that will enable Business Tech to continuously surprise and delight customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
We are now looking for a Business Expert within Trade to strengthen our product team Trade GTS. Trade GTS mission is to secure legal compliant solution towards customs, to achieve this we need to deliver efficiency & accuracy in Trade Flow across channels, brands & systems. Always with an Omni perspective. Our main stakeholders are the different Impex departments, Customs Authorities and Accounting for Intrastat. Trade GTS' main scope is within the customs handling processes i.e. Article Classification, Import, Export, NCTS, Cross Border solutions, Bonded Warehouse, Intrastat etc.
About the role
As a Business Expert you can identify what makes the difference and you are eager to take part in our development. To be successful in the future we need to find more efficient processes and tools to support these areas better and use our data to follow up and continuously improve our supply chain. By being a person interested in customs handling in general, Bonded Warehouse and Omni logistics flows, you will find this position exciting.
You will be part of a multi competent product team having the responsibility to identify and create business value. You will have the support from the Product Owner and team, together with your Competence Lead. We always strive to continuously build knowledge and learn beyond our current skillsets. Furthermore, work tasks include:
You together with the product team, will drive the business tech agenda to take Trade GTS and Digital Core to the next step, based on deep understanding of the product flow and the potentials for the future
You will have a tight collaboration with stakeholders and super users in different parts of the organization, to make sure that the business process & tech is working hand in hand
You will work to achieve progress, explain, anchor and secure the content in the process and the solution. All with the aim to maximize business impact, benefits, and effects to fulfil our customer promise
You will drive/coordinate trade cross functional tasks and initiatives
You will collaborate with our business functions and support with training materials and training sessions for end users
We are looking for
A talented Business Expert that is highly committed, customer driven and strategic. You are a natural connector & collaborator, positive and energetic who easily connects with people to build trust and relationships at all levels. You are truly a "doer", willing to get hands-on solving any problems needed to make the team move forward and add value to our business.
Mandatory requirements:
You have at least 5 years previous trade related experience in:
Bonded Warehouse
Trade & Cross-border (European: Import, Export, NCTS, Customs Warehouse at border (Befordran), REX etc.)
Article Classification
Preferential treatment
Warehouse processes
UCC, Union Customs Code regulations for EU
Working experience and/or education within Logistics
Experience as a project leader
Ability to understand the business processes
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Experience in Microsoft Office (i.e. Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Words, Excel etc.)
Considered an added value:
Experience of working in SAP ECC, EWM and/or GTS
Experience of the Agile way of working
Experience of Power BI or SAP BW
We believe that you have:
Experience of informal leadership
Ability to take responsibility and work proactively in a complex, continuous changing environment
Ability to learn new technologies, tools, business processes and ways of working
Ability to communicate and present in a natural and efficient way, both within the team and with different stakeholders
A team-oriented mindset
What we can offer
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Here you can be yourself and develop. You will be part of an important project at H&M Group with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
If this sounds exciting to you, come join the journey and build the future with us!
We welcome applicants who don't have ALL the experience in the "we are looking for" section but have a strong drive to learn permanently and acquire the necessary knowledge and experience to be successful in this role.
During the summertime, the recruitment process will take a little longer than expected due to the vacation period.
This is a full-time position with placement ideally located in Stockholm, but remote locations may be considered. Your manager will be Annika Carlström - Business Expert Competence Lead within Digital Core.
Please apply with your CV and Personal letter no later than 15th of August. Due to the holiday season applications will be reviewed after the application period. If you have any questions about the role or process, please contact annika.carlstrom@hm.com or kristina.dybeck@hm.com.
About H&M Group
We are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data, and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 77 markets.
Why join us?
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5846985
Sökord
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Job Description
About the product area and product team
Digital Core is a part of the Customer Fulfilment domain and is the digital thread throughout our supply chain. Our vision is to create a world leading supply chain tech team that will enable Business Tech to continuously surprise and delight customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
We are now looking for a Business Expert within Trade to strengthen our product team Trade GTS. Trade GTS mission is to secure legal compliant solution towards customs, to achieve this we need to deliver efficiency & accuracy in Trade Flow across channels, brands & systems. Always with an Omni perspective. Our main stakeholders are the different Impex departments, Customs Authorities and Accounting for Intrastat. Trade GTS' main scope is within the customs handling processes i.e. Article Classification, Import, Export, NCTS, Cross Border solutions, Bonded Warehouse, Intrastat etc.
About the role
As a Business Expert you can identify what makes the difference and you are eager to take part in our development. To be successful in the future we need to find more efficient processes and tools to support these areas better and use our data to follow up and continuously improve our supply chain. By being a person interested in customs handling in general, Bonded Warehouse and Omni logistics flows, you will find this position exciting.
You will be part of a multi competent product team having the responsibility to identify and create business value. You will have the support from the Product Owner and team, together with your Competence Lead. We always strive to continuously build knowledge and learn beyond our current skillsets. Furthermore, work tasks include:
You together with the product team, will drive the business tech agenda to take Trade GTS and Digital Core to the next step, based on deep understanding of the product flow and the potentials for the future
You will have a tight collaboration with stakeholders and super users in different parts of the organization, to make sure that the business process & tech is working hand in hand
You will work to achieve progress, explain, anchor and secure the content in the process and the solution. All with the aim to maximize business impact, benefits, and effects to fulfil our customer promise
You will drive/coordinate trade cross functional tasks and initiatives
You will collaborate with our business functions and support with training materials and training sessions for end users
We are looking for
A talented Business Expert that is highly committed, customer driven and strategic. You are a natural connector & collaborator, positive and energetic who easily connects with people to build trust and relationships at all levels. You are truly a "doer", willing to get hands-on solving any problems needed to make the team move forward and add value to our business.
Mandatory requirements:
You have at least 5 years previous trade related experience in:
Bonded Warehouse
Trade & Cross-border (European: Import, Export, NCTS, Customs Warehouse at border (Befordran), REX etc.)
Article Classification
Preferential treatment
Warehouse processes
UCC, Union Customs Code regulations for EU
Working experience and/or education within Logistics
Experience as a project leader
Ability to understand the business processes
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Experience in Microsoft Office (i.e. Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint, Words, Excel etc.)
Considered an added value:
Experience of working in SAP ECC, EWM and/or GTS
Experience of the Agile way of working
Experience of Power BI or SAP BW
We believe that you have:
Experience of informal leadership
Ability to take responsibility and work proactively in a complex, continuous changing environment
Ability to learn new technologies, tools, business processes and ways of working
Ability to communicate and present in a natural and efficient way, both within the team and with different stakeholders
A team-oriented mindset
What we can offer
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Here you can be yourself and develop. You will be part of an important project at H&M Group with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
If this sounds exciting to you, come join the journey and build the future with us!
We welcome applicants who don't have ALL the experience in the "we are looking for" section but have a strong drive to learn permanently and acquire the necessary knowledge and experience to be successful in this role.
During the summertime, the recruitment process will take a little longer than expected due to the vacation period.
This is a full-time position with placement ideally located in Stockholm, but remote locations may be considered. Your manager will be Annika Carlström - Business Expert Competence Lead within Digital Core.
Please apply with your CV and Personal letter no later than 15th of August. Due to the holiday season applications will be reviewed after the application period. If you have any questions about the role or process, please contact annika.carlstrom@hm.com or kristina.dybeck@hm.com.
About H&M Group
We are a family of brands, driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way. We develop tech solutions and products for the entire value chain for the H&M Group with the purpose to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. Working in multiple areas of the tech field we operate at large scale, from AI, data, and business development to engineering and testing - we are influencing and engaging millions of customers across 77 markets.
Why join us?
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
MÄSTER SAMUELSGATAN 46A
10638 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5846985
Sökord