Business Expert in Pricing & Promotion Components
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Technology development in combination of new customer behaviors is transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater for the individual needs of customers, Business Tech delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Job Description
Are you an experienced Business Expert with a passion for delivering outstanding results in a fast-paced digital retail environment? Do you have what it takes to support on leading the product development, modernization, and scalability of tech product in our global business? Are you innovative, curious, have a willingness to learn, can tackle strategy and day-to-day execution with a 'roll up your sleeves attitude'? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are seeking a talented Business Expert to assume a role with the responsibility of developing internal systems and tools in the Price & Promo area. As a Business Expert in this area, you will contribute to the ideation, analysis, and development needed to power the customer experience layer with flexible, efficient, and data-driven decisions for pricing and promotions. You will contribute with expertise to give actionable insights to the teams to help improve products that solve business problems for customers and business end users.
The Pricing & Promotion Component product teams are on a mission to move our price and promotion capabilities into the future to unlock H&M groups business ventures and price and promotion potential - we are setting the tech foundation to power our different sales channels. Our goal is to secure stability, scalability, and flexibility in our business processes to decrease time to value and drive profitable sales.
Our teams are part of the Consumer & Sales Unit, a global cross-functional and customer-centric function within the H&M Brand tech team. Our focus is to deliver capabilities and systems that enable outstanding customer experience.
Responsibilities
As a Business Expert within a product team, your primary responsibility is to ensure that the product meets end-user needs and brings value to the business. You will closely collaborate with product managers, data analysts, engineers, experience designers, and other stakeholders. Your focus will be identifying and prioritizing desired effects for the product and determining how these effects can be realized to deliver business value. You will leverage your subject matter expertise in the business area as well as your technical and data perspective.
In addition, your responsibilities will include:
Acting as a natural point of contact to foster understanding of the product's purpose and plan, both within the product team, across other teams, and to our stakeholders
Contribute to the statement of an intended solution or services that specifies what it should do or how it should perform from a system or user context
Applying the knowledge of business logic and the constraints under which the product must operate or be developed, navigating, and cutting through system complexity to narrow down requirements into actionable tasks
Develop a deep understanding of existing business and processes within the area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions critical to scale
Identifying new product functionality based on desired business outcomes and customer needs, while assessing feasibility, requirements, and setting definition of acceptance criteria
Translating business needs into user stories and system feature design in collaboration with experience designers, drive business case development and define prioritization together with the Product Manager
Applying subject matter expertise to support construction of product strategy, including definition of relevant business, product, and quality metrics
Qualifications
As a Business Expert, you can understand and analyze information and determine best course of action, resulting in business value & end-user satisfaction. You take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in a fast-paced dynamic and technical environment. You have great skills in influencing others, at all levels within the organization and you can effectively communicate your ideas, both within the team and with different stakeholder groups and prioritize what needs to be done based on business requirements and potential impact. You are truly a doer, willing to get hands-on solving any problems needed to help the product move forward.
In addition to this, we're looking for someone who has:
Academic degree within Technology, Information management systems, or similar
Proven experience (4+ Years) of Business requirement analysis, Data quality or Information management
Hands on experience in business requirement gathering, analysis, reporting and documentation, preferably across countries and workflows
Good analytical, technical and communication skills, presenting results and solutions in an understandable, concise, and inspirational way
Ability to understand digital product development from ideation to release, and have a strong understanding of user behaviors, customer journey and end-user feedback
Strong ability to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members.
Effective communication and coordination skills to set processes, identify new possibilities and engage the community to share best practices.
Project & stakeholders engagement skills with strong understanding of agile ways of working and tools (Jira, Confluence, etc.)
Can dig into data as well as system & data flows to understand underlying data structures and have a good understanding of information modeling
Understand and solve complex functional problems with ease, and are a fan of collaborative problem solving
Prefer progress over perfection, and are a curious challenger - asking insightful questions
It is beneficial, but not necessary, if you are also:
Are proficient in MS Office Suite, MS Visio, and programming languages such as R/SQL/Python
Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g., Power BI, Tableau, QlikView, Data Studio Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Liljeholmstorget (visa karta
)
116 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8275155