Business Expert (Cyber Administration)
2024-03-19
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
Are you passionate about business administration and cybersecurity? Do you have a keen eye for detail and a knack for coordinating internal meetings? We have an exciting opportunity for you!
This is a consultancy opportunity with a 6-month contract starting as soon as possible.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Job Description:
As a Business Expert in our Cyber Administration team, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of our cyber-related operations.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Cyber Related Administration: Managing administrative tasks related to cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring documentation accuracy and compliance with organizational standards.
* Junior Subject Matter Expert on Cyber: Serving as a junior subject matter expert on cybersecurity matters, providing insights and support to the team.
* Coordinator of Internal Meetings: Organizing and coordinating internal meetings, ensuring timely scheduling, agenda preparation, and follow-up actions.
* Ad Hoc Tasks: Assisting the CTRIO & Cyber Unit Management team with ad hoc tasks and projects as needed, contributing to the overall success of the team.
Requirements:
* Bachelor 's degree in business administration, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, or related field.
* Strong communication, organizational, and analytical skills.
* Basic understanding of cybersecurity principles and terminology.
* Ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic team environment.
* Proactive attitude and willingness to take initiative.
Interested?
Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile by clicking the apply button. During the interview process, we would like to get to know you, your background, and your skills to see if we would be a great match.
