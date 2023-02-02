Business Expert Buying Methods - Demand & Supply and Inventory Management
2023-02-02
Company Description
Do you want to join H&M on a journey, defining the way we create a seamless omni customer experience? If you have a genuine passion for growing business and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand and digital growth - join us and take part in setting how we work to deliver an outstanding omni offer for our customers.
In line with our Faster Forward strategy H&M is on a journey to create a modern and relevant customer and colleague experience. To adapt to the constantly changing world around us and to remain competitive, we need to ensure that our products, the customer experience, and our brand provides unique value for our customers. To move even faster forward as a team, we are changing our way of working to be able to offer our customers a seamless shopping experience on their own terms - where they want and when they want it. This means that we need to accelerate digitalization of our business and put the customer at the core of our business for real.
Customer Experience & Sales (CX & Sales) is a newly established global cross-functional and customer-centric function within the H&M Brand focusing on delivering an outstanding customer experience. CX & Sales has a key role in enabling us to reach our brand direction, to become the leading destination for style, creativity, and culture. As Business Expert Buying Methods in the Demand & Supply Pre-Season Planning unit, you will be right at the center of this shift towards a truly customer-centric organization.
Job Description
As a Business Expert Buying Methods within Demand & Supply Pre-Season Planning unit you will be responsible of owning and developing the buying methods within an OMNI agenda. We enable our Regions and Business Units to execute on demand and supply planning and steering to optimally serve customer demand. We drive, lead and contribute to the development of a fully circular customer-centric supply chain and contribute to prioritizing developments for the totality of a demand-driven supply chain.
Key Responsibilities:
Regional Buying Method roll-outs, support and training.
Develop and improve the buying methods, tools and WoW.
Act as a business expert towards BT on product development.
Be a regional counterpart to gather input on improvements and developments.
Drive FUP and improvements on technical buying solutions.
Foresee future business needs and drive the development of these together with relevant stakeholders.
Qualifications
We are an organization built on collaboration. We embrace the totality and work towards a common direction and shared objectives, learning and adjusting along the way. We win as a team, focusing on our contribution to the whole. Everything we do, we do with the customer in mind, and we use data and customer insights in our decision-making. We believe that by having a clear direction to where we are going, we can all lead the way. At CX & Sales, we dare to choose, and we dare to be bold - think big, start small and just do it.
Solid experience within Merchandising or Assortment Controlling
Strong Analytical skills & a strategic mindset.
Knowledge in current buying method processes (Pluto & Bono) is meriting
Experience within demand & supply planning
Professional proficiency in English, written and spoken
Strong communication skills toward relevant stakeholders
Have a business and customer-oriented mindset with the motivation to constantly improve, achieve targets and drive agenda forward
Strategic and visionary thinking, understands where retail is going and can drive the strategic agenda forward, set vision and enabling business area colleagues
Like taking responsibility and enjoy working in a changing environment cross- functionally
Drive and execute change management to support company direction
Additional information
If you join our team, we can offer you:
A unique role where you will change the way we view and drive sales
A dynamic work environment where you will get the opportunity to break new grounds in optimizing our customer offer to increase sales and profitability in all channels
A diverse team with many areas of expertise and point of views in an environment where exchanging ideas is a natural part of your everyday work
Learn more about Demand & Supply Planning and Inventory Management in CX&Sales.
Want to learn more about CX&S? Visit our SharePoint: CX&Sales - Home (Sharepoint)
This is a Fulltime position placed in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application (only CV in English) as soon as possible but latest 12th of February 2023. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis. If you have any questions about the role, please contact Anton Vallmark at Anton.Vallmark@hm.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
